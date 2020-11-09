News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Popular Trading Platforms Have Technical Difficulties as Stocks Surge

Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade were among companies saying customers experienced problems. Several platforms cited extreme trading volumes as investors rushed to buy and sell shares.

Fed's Mester: Rise of Fintech Will Need Significant Regulatory Response

The rise of new financial technologies will call for new approaches to regulation, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday.

Vaccine Jolts Markets in a Way Biden and Trump Couldn't

The U.S. presidential race mattered for investors but other things matter more, especially the Federal Reserve and the prospects of Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

Springboard Growth Looks to Bridge Funding Gap for Women-Led Companies

Springboard Growth is currently staffed entirely by women and backs businesses with at least one woman among their upper ranks with an equity stake in the business.

Societe Generale Announces Job Cuts

Societe Generale plans to cut around 640 positions in France, mainly in its securities services and other central functions such as risk, compliance and human resources.

Julius Baer Reaches U.S. Deal Over FIFA Matter

Julius Baer has reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a probe into its role in FIFA's corruption affair.

Vaccine Has Wall Street Ready to Suit Back Up

Count formal wear as among the sectors ready to come back.

Kevin Mayer, Ex-TikTok CEO, Joins Investment Firm Founded By Billionaire Len Blavatnik

Access Industries said Mr. Mayer will focus on its media-related businesses and identify new potential opportunities for the firm.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Elliott Takes Stake in Software Company F5 Networks

The activist investor has taken a stake in F5 Networks and spoken to the software company's management in recent weeks about ways to boost its lagging stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1615ET