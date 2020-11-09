Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Popular Trading Platforms Have Technical Difficulties as Stocks Surge

Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade were among companies saying customers experienced problems. Several platforms cited extreme trading volumes as investors rushed to buy and sell shares. 

 
Fed's Mester: Rise of Fintech Will Need Significant Regulatory Response

The rise of new financial technologies will call for new approaches to regulation, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Monday. 

 
Vaccine Jolts Markets in a Way Biden and Trump Couldn't

The U.S. presidential race mattered for investors but other things matter more, especially the Federal Reserve and the prospects of Covid-19 vaccine candidates. 

 
Springboard Growth Looks to Bridge Funding Gap for Women-Led Companies

Springboard Growth is currently staffed entirely by women and backs businesses with at least one woman among their upper ranks with an equity stake in the business. 

 
Societe Generale Announces Job Cuts

Societe Generale plans to cut around 640 positions in France, mainly in its securities services and other central functions such as risk, compliance and human resources. 

 
Julius Baer Reaches U.S. Deal Over FIFA Matter

Julius Baer has reached an agreement in principle with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a probe into its role in FIFA's corruption affair. 

 
Vaccine Has Wall Street Ready to Suit Back Up

Count formal wear as among the sectors ready to come back. 

 
Kevin Mayer, Ex-TikTok CEO, Joins Investment Firm Founded By Billionaire Len Blavatnik

Access Industries said Mr. Mayer will focus on its media-related businesses and identify new potential opportunities for the firm. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Elliott Takes Stake in Software Company F5 Networks

The activist investor has taken a stake in F5 Networks and spoken to the software company's management in recent weeks about ways to boost its lagging stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 7.34% 154.97 Delayed Quote.3.38%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -2.08% 39.97 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 9.31% 44.96 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27pNUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces Third Quarter And Year-To-Date 2020 Results
PU
04:25pOccidental posts fifth straight loss as COVID-19 crushes demand
RE
04:25pEnergy Up With Oil Futures On Vaccine Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:24pMall landlord Simon Property's revenue falls 25%
RE
04:23pNorwegian Cruise Line posts loss for third straight quarter
RE
04:22pU.S. STILL FACES POSSIBLE DEFAULT WAVE, ASSET DECLINES DUE TO PANDEMIC : Fed
RE
04:22pIn first for Fed, U.S. central bank says climate poses stability risks
RE
04:20pFed Says Coronavirus Remains a Top U.S. Financial Risk
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:09pMexico's central bank seen cutting key interest rate again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
3S&P 500 : 'GREAT DAY FOR HUMANITY': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5SoftBank's Vision Fund back to black even as some of Son's tech bets sting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group