MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/11/2020 | 07:16am EST
Biden Transition Chief Proposed Limiting Size of Biggest U.S. Banks

Ted Kaufman, former chief of staff to the president-elect, will have a voice in choosing financial regulators. 

 
What Biden's Election Means for the Fed

Joe Biden's election is likely to have little immediate effect on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy, but the new administration's personnel appointments and fiscal policies could reshape the central bank over the coming years. 

 
GE Disbands Corporate Audit Program

General Electric is disbanding its Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous multiyear rotation through various divisions that the conglomerate has long used to groom future leaders. 

 
Banks in Europe Face Potential $1.7 Trillion Covid-19 Cliff

European banks say they are doing just fine during the coronavirus pandemic. But regulators and bank executives are concerned about the elephant in the room: a wave of bad loans that could overwhelm lenders when government rescue packages end. 

 
With Ant IPO in Limbo, Funds Let Investors Cash Out

Funds that touted access to Ant's blockbuster share sale will let investors cash out early, following a social-media outcry after the financial-technology giant's listing was abruptly halted by Chinese regulators. 

 
ABN AMRO Cuts Impairment View After Profit Beat

ABN AMRO reported a market-beating third quarter net profit after booking lower impairments, and trimmed its total write-off forecast to EUR2.5 billion for the year. 

 
Political Battle Looms Over Fed's Emergency Loan Programs

The Treasury Department is facing pressure to allow lending backstops to expire at year end, but some Fed officials fear the move could be premature. 

 
A Big Chinese Bank Is Selling Bonds That Can Be Bought With Cash or Bitcoin

China Construction Bank is planning to raise up to $3 billion from a sale of bonds that individuals and institutions can trade in and out of using U.S. dollars or bitcoin. 

 
HKEX's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose as Trading Volumes Grew

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said its third-quarter net profit rose sharply from a year earlier, as its revenue hit a quarterly record on the back of robust trading volumes. 

 
Commonwealth Bank's Profit Falls but Lending Grows

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said its first-quarter profit fell, but it recorded growth in mortgages, business lending and deposits, which helped offset ongoing margin pressures from lower interest rates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 2.50% 13295.82 Real-time Quote.103.22%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 1.52% 6 End-of-day quote.-10.85%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 2.97% 72.4 End-of-day quote.-9.39%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.98% 8.98 Delayed Quote.-21.86%
