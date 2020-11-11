News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Kodak Says Ex-Executives Sold Stock Options They Didn't Own

Eastman Kodak said five former executives were able to collect millions of dollars by selling stock options they didn't own, an admission set to add to scrutiny the company faces over the circumstances surrounding a halted U.S. loan.

Biden Transition Chief Proposed Limiting Size of Biggest U.S. Banks

Ted Kaufman, former chief of staff to the president-elect, will have a voice in choosing financial regulators.

What Biden's Election Means for the Fed

Joe Biden's election is likely to have little immediate effect on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate policy, but the new administration's personnel appointments and fiscal policies could reshape the central bank over the coming years.

GE Disbands Corporate Audit Program

General Electric is disbanding its Corporate Audit Staff program, a rigorous multiyear rotation through various divisions that the conglomerate has long used to groom future leaders.

Banks in Europe Face Potential $1.7 Trillion Covid-19 Cliff

European banks say they are doing just fine during the coronavirus pandemic. But regulators and bank executives are concerned about the elephant in the room: a wave of bad loans that could overwhelm lenders when government rescue packages end.

With Ant IPO in Limbo, Funds Let Investors Cash Out

Funds that touted access to Ant's blockbuster share sale will let investors cash out early, following a social-media outcry after the financial-technology giant's listing was abruptly halted by Chinese regulators.

ABN AMRO Cuts Impairment View After Profit Beat

ABN AMRO reported a market-beating third quarter net profit after booking lower impairments, and trimmed its total write-off forecast to EUR2.5 billion for the year.

Masayoshi Son Again Pulled SoftBank From the Brink. This Time He Had Help.

The world's largest and most unpredictable technology investor was coached out of the crisis by hedge fund Elliott Management, a major shareholder, and is sitting on a $60 billion cash pile. Now it's Elliott's turn to worry.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Political Battle Looms Over Fed's Emergency Loan Programs

The Treasury Department is facing pressure to allow lending backstops to expire at year end, but some Fed officials fear the move could be premature.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 1615ET