News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/16/2020 | 11:16am EST
PNC Deal Highlights Challenges of U.S. Market for European Banks

BBVA's sale of its U.S. operations to PNC underlines that, for European banks, America is a tough nut to crack. 

 
Bond Upsets Rattle Chinese Credit Market

Investors are losing confidence in the local governments that stand behind many of China's corporate debt issuers. 

 
Five Health Policy Issues for CFOs to Watch Under a Biden Administration

Specific health-care policy changes in Washington related to billing and telehealth, among others, could affect companies' insurance costs. 

 
ASX Apologizes for Market Outage, to Fix Issue Before Tuesday Open

ASX said the market will open at the normal time on Tuesday after apologizing for an outage associated with an update to its equity market platform that halted trading for much of Monday. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
HSBC Has Big Ambitions in China. Westerners Still Dominate Its Board.

The British bank has scaled back in Europe and the U.S. and doubled down on Asia, but that isn't reflected in its senior ranks. Just two of 14 board members are Chinese. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Is Becoming Its Own Elephant Investment

The biggest purchase the conglomerate has made in 2020 is the purchase of its own stock. Until recently Warren Buffett eschewed buybacks. 

 
Venture Capitalists Pay Up for Backing Accused Online Loan Shark

Online lender Think Finance and its backers resisted critics for years, litigating and lobbying in defense of its payday lending business. Now two of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capitalists are paying $50 million over their roles in the failed company's allegedly illegal practices. 

 
Wells Fargo Ex-CEO Settles SEC Claims, Former Consumer-Unit Head Faces Fraud Case

John Stumpf agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle civil claims over his role in the bank's fake accounts scandal, while regulators sued another departed Wells executive over fraud allegations. 

 
Freddie Mac CEO Quits

The chief executive of mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac plans to step down in January.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 0.68% 82.41 End-of-day quote.5.10%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.21% 347900 Delayed Quote.0.64%
FREDDIE MAC -1.44% 1.72 Delayed Quote.-42.07%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 3.78% 387.45 Delayed Quote.-37.03%
S&P/ASX 200 1.23% 6484.3 Real-time Quote.-4.17%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.70% 24.645 Delayed Quote.-55.26%
MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

