News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Charlesbank Progresses Toward $3.25 Billion Goal for New Flagship Fund

The Boston-based firm is seeking $3.25 billion for Charlesbank Equity Fund X LP, which has an upper limit of $3.75 billion, according to documents prepared for the Rhode Island State Investment Commission, which oversees an $8.68 billion state pension system.

Janet Yellen Is Biden's Pick for Treasury Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary.

Bitcoin Trades Near Record, Finds New Audience

The cryptocurrency has attracted a broad array of investors, including the Wall Street billionaires Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller as well as sports radio host Gregg Giannotti.

European Insurers Prepare for Deals

The insurers say they have weathered the crucible of the coronavirus pandemic and are ready to do some deals.

Government, Bank of Canada Helped Avoid Financial System Stress, Official Says

Government and central bank policies such as emergency income support and financial market interventions so far have kept the pandemic-induced downturn from creating broad stress across the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada's Toni Gravelle said.

Chinese State-Owned Bank Stops Digital Bond Sale That Was Drawing Scrutiny

China Construction Bank decided not to proceed with a sale of up to $3 billion in short-term debt in an offshore financial center in Malaysia.

New Wave of Climate Tech Boosted by Biden Win

Venture investors are already increasing their interest in climate-tech even without much federal government support.

Credit Agricole to Buy Italian Bank Credito Valtellinese

Credit Agricole said its Italian subsidiary has launched a cash tender offer to buy Credito Valtellinese for EUR737 million.

Aviva Sells Italian Unit

Aviva has sold its Italian life insurance joint venture to banking group UBI for EUR400 million.

