Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Charlesbank Progresses Toward $3.25 Billion Goal for New Flagship Fund

The Boston-based firm is seeking $3.25 billion for Charlesbank Equity Fund X LP, which has an upper limit of $3.75 billion, according to documents prepared for the Rhode Island State Investment Commission, which oversees an $8.68 billion state pension system. 

 
Janet Yellen Is Biden's Pick for Treasury Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary. 

 
Bitcoin Trades Near Record, Finds New Audience

The cryptocurrency has attracted a broad array of investors, including the Wall Street billionaires Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller as well as sports radio host Gregg Giannotti. 

 
European Insurers Prepare for Deals

The insurers say they have weathered the crucible of the coronavirus pandemic and are ready to do some deals. 

 
Government, Bank of Canada Helped Avoid Financial System Stress, Official Says

Government and central bank policies such as emergency income support and financial market interventions so far have kept the pandemic-induced downturn from creating broad stress across the country's financial system, the Bank of Canada's Toni Gravelle said. 

 
Chinese State-Owned Bank Stops Digital Bond Sale That Was Drawing Scrutiny

China Construction Bank decided not to proceed with a sale of up to $3 billion in short-term debt in an offshore financial center in Malaysia. 

 
New Wave of Climate Tech Boosted by Biden Win

Venture investors are already increasing their interest in climate-tech even without much federal government support. 

 
Credit Agricole to Buy Italian Bank Credito Valtellinese

Credit Agricole said its Italian subsidiary has launched a cash tender offer to buy Credito Valtellinese for EUR737 million. 

 
Aviva Sells Italian Unit

Aviva has sold its Italian life insurance joint venture to banking group UBI for EUR400 million. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-20 1615ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 2.08% 324.6 Delayed Quote.-24.05%
BITCOIN - EURO -1.31% 15554.085 Real-time Quote.143.34%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.68% 5.9 End-of-day quote.-12.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pEU, Canada, others push trade plan to help in COVID-19 battle
RE
04:26pSmall U.S. launch firm Rocket Lab recovers rocket, in test of reusability
RE
04:25pU.S. rare earths miner MP Materials profit surges in first results post listing
RE
04:24pFACTBOX : Janet Yellen's road to U.S. Treasury Secretary
RE
04:24pINSTANT VIEW : Biden to pick ex-Fed chair Yellen for Treasury secretary - WSJ
RE
04:24pBiden to choose ex-Fed chair Yellen as first woman Treasury secretary, allies say
RE
04:21pMERCURY : Named One of the Top Places to Work for 2020 by The Boston Globe
PU
04:19pFLETCHER BUILDING : joins world's top sustainability leaders
PU
04:18pU.S. states prepping second antitrust lawsuit against Google for next month
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hit by cryptocurrency curbs, Chinese fund managers look elsewhere to ride bitcoin bull
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : TAKE FIVE: Deal or no deal
3DANONE S.A : Danone to cut jobs, product lines in virus-led restructuring
4Vaccine news boosts commodities and emerging market assets
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : says COVID-19 'vaccine for the world' can be 90% effective

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ