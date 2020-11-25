Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity. 

 
Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen. 

 
EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations. 

 
Fiduciary Regulation for Retirement Plans Is Now in Limbo

Delays have left the Labor Department's proposed rule vulnerable to being scrapped under the Biden administration. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Glitches Hit Trading Platforms Run by Bank of America, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard

The popular platforms suffered glitches that rendered them inaccessible or slow to use, frustrating investors on a landmark day for the U.S. stock market. 

 
JPMorgan Chase Unit to Pay $250 Million Penalty Over Poor Internal Controls

A top banking regulator fined a JPMorgan Chase unit $250 million over deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit practices. 

 
Credit Suisse Takes $450 Million Hit on Stake in U.S. Hedge-Fund Firm

Credit Suisse is taking a near half-billion-dollar charge on a stake in a hedge-fund business it bought during Wall Street's frenzy for alternative investments a decade ago. 

 
Federal Reserve Can Restart Emergency Lending If Needed, New York Fed's Williams Says

The Fed is well prepared to navigate the U.S. economy's challenging path to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and can resume emergency lending if it deems it necessary, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Tuesday. 

 
Vaccine Hopes Send Record Funds to Emerging Markets

The amount of money flowing into emerging-market funds last week hit an all-time high, as advances in vaccine development and a weaker dollar boosted investors' risk appetite.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.74% 28.825 Delayed Quote.-22.23%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.03% 698.29 Delayed Quote.39.11%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.97% 11.76 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.70% 121.74 Delayed Quote.-15.44%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -2.08% 39.97 End-of-day quote.-19.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aOil extends gains on vaccine hopes, U.S. inventory drop
RE
11:39aDECADE RESOURCES : Del Norte Exploration Update and Surface Sample Results
PU
11:38aDelta pilots vote for pay cuts in deal that avoids furloughs through 2022
RE
11:35aCLIA CRUISE LINE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION : Cruise Industry Contribution to Canadian Economy Grew to $4.25 Billion in 2019, Generating More Than 29,000 Canadian Jobs
PU
11:32aHAVE JOB, BUT NO HOURS : Some employed Canadians not working at all
RE
11:31aCESKA NARODNI BANKA : M. Mora – Economic outlook for the Czech Republic
PU
11:29aAfrica Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aAsia Pacific Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aEurope Air Connectivity
PU
11:29aLatin America Air Connectivity
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
2DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
4THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
5BRP INC. : REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: BRP to Present its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ