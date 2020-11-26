News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Aviva Cautious on Outlook, Cuts Dividend

Aviva posted resilient nine-months results, with new business sales up 40%, but gave a cautious outlook and announced a new dividend policy that will see its payout cut.

Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions.

Justice Department Clears Intuit to Buy Credit Karma

Antitrust officials cleared Credit Karma's pending $7.1 billion sale to TurboTax maker Intuit after the two companies agreed to divest Credit Karma's burgeoning tax-preparation business.

Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

Bank of Korea Raises Growth Forecast, Holds Rate

South Korea's central bank raised its growth forecast slightly for this year and kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%, as widely expected.

EU Official Raises Vetting Concerns Over BlackRock Contract

An EU watchdog said the bloc's executive branch failed to properly consider potential conflicts of interest when it chose BlackRock to advise the EU on future banking regulations.

Fiduciary Regulation for Retirement Plans Is Now in Limbo

Delays have left the Labor Department's proposed rule vulnerable to being scrapped under the Biden administration.

Glitches Hit Trading Platforms Run by Bank of America, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard

The popular platforms suffered glitches that rendered them inaccessible or slow to use, frustrating investors on a landmark day for the U.S. stock market.

