News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/30/2020 | 12:17am EST
S&P Global Nears Deal to Buy IHS Markit

S&P Global is nearing a deal to acquire IHS Markit for about $44 billion, people familiar with the matter said. A deal would combine two of Wall Street's largest data providers. 

 
Pausing Loan Payments During Covid Is Producing Uneven Results

Eight months into the pandemic, debt-relief systems created by federal legislation have helped many borrowers exit payment-deferral programs financially stronger; other borrowers have fallen deeper into debt. 

 
RBNZ System Outage Halted Transactions at New Zealand Banks

New Zealand's banks and their customers suffered a three-hour halt to retail and wholesale transactions on Monday following an outage in a central bank system. 

 
GM Plans to Seek Banking Charter

GM's lending arm is drawing up plans to apply for a banking charter, a move that would allow it to accept deposits and expand its auto-finance business. 

 
Spanish Lenders BBVA, Sabadell Abandon Merger Talks

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Spain's second-largest lender by assets, and smaller peer Banco de Sabadell ended their merger talks because of disagreements over pricing, underlining that consolidation in Europe's banking system remains complicated. 

 
Sabadell Talks with BBVA End

Banco Sabadell said it would prioritize the Spanish market as part of a new plan aimed at increasing profitability and creating value, after talks over a potential merger with BBVA came to an abrupt end. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Vista's Sheth Resigns Weeks After CEO Smith Settles Tax Probe

Mr. Sheth was widely seen as the lead deal maker at Vista and oversaw the firm's investment team. He joined Vista founder Robert Smith in 2000, was named president in 2010 and played an instrumental role in building the firm. Vista didn't specify a reason for his departure. 

 
German Prosecutors Examine Ernst & Young's Role in Wirecard Collapse

German prosecutors said they are examining Ernst & Young's role in the collapse of disgraced payments operator Wirecard, ratcheting up pressure on the audit firm. 

 
Outside Monitors Urge Deutsche Bank to Quit Russia

Monitors appointed by New York state's Department of Financial Services told the German lender it should drop plans to expand in Russia.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-20 0015ET

