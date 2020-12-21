News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Jack Ma Makes Ant Offer to Placate Chinese Regulators

The offer appeared a mea culpa of sorts from the Chinese billionaire as he found himself face to face with officials from China's central bank and agencies overseeing securities, banking and insurance.

FIS, Global Payments Held Unsuccessful Talks to Merge

A merger deal could have been valued at around $70 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in a sign that a wave of consolidation is still sweeping through the payments industry.

The World's Largest Sovereign-Wealth Fund Weighs a More Active Approach

Three months into running Norway's $1.3 trillion fund, Nicolai Tangen grapples with public scrutiny and joins the active versus passive debate.

Moderna, Exxon, Alphabet, Amazon: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week's business news.

Christopher Waller Sworn In as Newest Fed Governor

Economist Christopher Waller joined the Federal Reserve Board of Governors upon being sworn in Friday, becoming the fifth member of the body nominated to his or her current position by President Trump.

Fed Says Banks Can Withstand Pandemic

U.S. banks are allowed to restart share buybacks, with limits, as the Federal Reserve continues to restrict dividend payouts.

Some Cryptocurrency Disclosure Required in Proposals

The Treasury Department is seeking to hold users to the same standards that traditional financial institutions follow.

Lee Raymond to Leave JPMorgan's Board

The former Exxon Mobil chief has spent more than 30 years on the board of the bank and its predecessor, and has been lead independent director since 2001.

I'll Take Tesla for $1, Please

Fractional shares are a new way for investors to own a small slice of a high-priced stock. Whether that's good or bad depends on how you use it.

ESG Insights - The Biggest Events of 2020

This week, The Wall Street Journal's ESG research analysts looked at the most important topics of the year, including the Journal's top 100 most sustainably managed companies, coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement and selected company controversies.

