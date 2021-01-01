Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/01/2021 | 12:17am EST
Fintech Startups Rush to Get Stimulus Payments Out

Banking startups Current and Chime said they began making stimulus payments available to customers on Tuesday, as soon as the government began sending payments to banks and earlier than some other banking institutions. 

 
The Top 10 Bankruptcy Stories of 2020

Lender lawsuits, criminal probes, credit defaults and a catastrophic pandemic made 2020 a year like no other for corporate debt restructuring, as the shakiest American companies and their investors tried to navigate the economic disruption of Covid-19. 

 
Lessons From a Crazy Year in Financial Markets

A historic downturn and dizzying comeback show markets still have the capacity to surprise us all. 

 
Record IPO Surge Set to Roll On

Companies raised $167.2 billion on U.S. exchanges this year through Dec. 23, compared with the previous record of $107.9 billion at the height of the dot-com boom in 1999. 

 
Finance Executives Look to Advance Libor Transition in 2021

The interest-rate benchmark is being phased out, forcing companies to update contracts and adjust funding projections. 

 
Fed's Rate-Setting Panel Gets New Members Amid Uncertain Outlook

Annual rotation of committee members means chiefs of Atlanta, Chicago, Richmond and San Francisco Fed banks will join in January. 

 
King Dollar Is Abdicating and That's OK

The Federal Reserve's stance means the greenback's weakness is likely to continue, but that isn't a disaster for investors who position themselves correctly. 

 
Banks Pile Into Government Debt, Setting Up 'Doom Loop' Sequel in Europe

The fear is that banks are increasingly exposing themselves to fragile government finances, as countries borrow aggressively to counteract the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Disgruntled Creditor Asked to Make Rival Bid for Speedcast

A disgruntled creditor of Speedcast International Ltd., which opposed a financial restructuring of the satellite-communications company, has obtained clearance to submit a late takeover offer to buy the company out of bankruptcy. 

 
'There Was a Piece Missing-We Were All White': One Bank Targets Racial Inequity

Companies across the U.S. are pledging to hire and promote more women and people of color, in many cases saying they want to make their workplaces reflect their customers. Boston-based Eastern Bank has made sustained efforts yet still says "we have a long way to go."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-01-21 0015ET

