News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/18/2021 | 12:16am EST
Yellen to Make Clear U.S. Doesn't Seek Weak Dollar

The expected remarks at her confirmation hearing Tuesday would represent a return to the U.S.'s hands-off approach, which President Trump had deviated from by often publicly calling for a lower dollar. 

 
Blackstone Growth Fund Banks More Than $3 Billion So Far

Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc.'s new growth investment unit is doing some growing of its own. 

 
An Old Foe of Banks Could Be Wall Street's New Top Cop

Gary Gensler is expected to be Joe Biden's pick to take over the Securities and Exchange Commission. "He will do things that are controversial." 

 
Chinese Property Developers Have Huge Debts to Refinance

China's property developers have a mountain of international debt to refinance this year, and tight lending conditions are raising the risk of defaults. 

 
America's Big Banks Girded for Bad Loans. They're Still Waiting.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all reported better-than-expected earnings Friday. Reserve releases and Wall Street powered the results. 

 
IRS Will Start Accepting Tax Returns Feb. 12, Later Than Usual

A delayed start to the tax season due to Covid-relief legislation also means refunds will be delayed, which could slow consumer spending in February. 

 
Capital One Fined for Anti-Money-Laundering Deficiencies

The Treasury Department said it fined Capital One for "willfully failing to implement and maintain" effective anti-money-laundering controls. 

 
Insurers Face Big Payouts to U.K. Businesses Over Covid Disruptions

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled that insurers must pay out disputed claims related to the coronavirus to a range of businesses, potentially setting a precedent for other jurisdictions. 

 
Large Firms Drove Secondary Fundraising to a Record $76 Billion in 2020

Investors pumped a record volume of money into funds that buy secondhand stakes in private-equity assets last year even as the coronavirus pandemic slowed the pace of such deals. 

 
Chubb Taps Investment Banker as Next Finance Chief

Insurance company Chubb recruited an investment banker to succeed its longtime finance chief Philip Bancroft, who plans to retire.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.63% 112.53 Delayed Quote.15.73%
CHUBB LIMITED -0.40% 155.19 Delayed Quote.0.83%
CITIGROUP INC. -6.93% 64.23 Delayed Quote.4.17%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.79% 138.64 Delayed Quote.11.10%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.24% 63.35 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -7.80% 32.04 Delayed Quote.6.16%
