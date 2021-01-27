News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Allstate to Sell Life Insurance Unit to Blackstone for $2.8 Billion

Purchase is the latest in a slew of deals between financial firms and life insurance businesses.

HSBC CEO Defends Stance on Hong Kong

U.K. lawmakers accused HSBC CEO Noel Quinn of appeasing China and ignoring the erosion of democracy and rule of law in Hong Kong, where the bank was founded more than 150 years ago.

Goldman CEO David Solomon Takes $10 Million Pay Cut for 1MDB Scandal

His 2020 pay was slashed by 36%, punishment for the bank's admission last year that it broke U.S. laws in its dealings with an investment fund.

Biggest U.S. Banks Embrace 'Rooney Rule' Policies in Diversity Hiring Push

The commitment to mandating a diverse slate of applicants when hiring employees comes in response to shareholder proposals from the AFL-CIO's reserve fund.

Trading Surge Strains Online Brokerages

A flood of individual investors into the stock market has led to temporary outages at some brokerages.

UniCredit to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO

One of Europe's best-known bankers remains in a legal fight with Santander over a canceled job offer.

American Express Spending Decline Slows in Fourth Quarter

Travel and entertainment spending has taken a particularly hard hit from the pandemic.

Hightower Acquires $830M Wealth Manager Siller & Cohen

It's the third deal the Chicago-based RIA aggregator has announced this month.

Talking Markets: More Banks Expected to Boost Capital Returns

Bank loan books are holding up in spite of the damage the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns have caused to the U.S. economy. Shareholders could expect more capital returns as a result.

BlackBerry, AMC and Other Reddit YOLO Favorites That Aren't GameStop

A frenzy from online traders is sending shares of some unlikely companies soaring.

