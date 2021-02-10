News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SoftBank to Make $900 Million Investment in Pacific Biosciences

The investment in the gene-sequencing company, in the form of convertible debt, is designed to help accelerate the commercialization of the company's technology.

Bitcoin Hits Fresh Highs, Driven by Tesla Investment

The price of bitcoin surged above $47,000, building on gains following news that Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and may accept it as future payment for products.

French Bank Natixis to Go Private in $4.5 Billion Deal

Financial group BPCE plans to buy out minority shareholders of the investment bank, taking private the unit that has been plagued by bad bets and trading losses.

Commonwealth Bank Profit Slides, Pays A$1.50 Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a 21% fall in half-year net profit as it grappled with a low-interest rate environment and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

DBS Group's Net Profit Falls On Higher Allowances

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 33% on year as the bank set aside a greater portion of allowances anticipating risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong Exchanges Names Nicolas Aguzin as CEO

JPMorgan veteran will take the helm of what is now the world's most valuable exchange group, as Hong Kong's markets enjoy a boom in stock trading and new issuance.

Why Bitcoin Hasn't Gained Traction as a Form of Payment

Among the roadblocks on bitcoin's path to widespread use as a form of payment are the digital currency's volatility and its high transaction fees.

Hackers Targeted Financial Sector in Mass Extortion Campaign

Late last year more than 100 firms were threatened with DDoS attacks unless they paid off a group that variously posed as Fancy Bear and Lazarus, an industry group said.

Nasdaq, NYSE Sue SEC Over Market Data Overhaul

The regulator approved a plan in December that threatens the exchange operator's data revenue, a major part of its business.

SEC Seeks Outside Monitor to Protect GPB Capital Investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it wants to put GPB Capital Holdings under a court-appointed monitor to prevent further misconduct by the firm, which is at the center of an alleged $1.7 billion Ponzi-like scheme.

