News : Latest News

News : Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/12/2021 | 12:16am EST
GameStop Mania Is Focus of Federal Probes Into Possible Manipulation

The U.S. Justice Department has subpoenaed information from Robinhood Markets and others. 

 
The Rise and Fall of the GameStop Frenzy

Shares of the videogame retailer have tumbled in the past two weeks, as has individual investors' interest in the trade. 

 
CFOs Hesitate to Invest in, Handle Bitcoin Due to Volatility

Finance chiefs are watching closely after Tesla disclosed a $1.5 billion purchase earlier this week. 

 
Fintech Fundraising Fuels Hope for U.K. Finance Post-Brexit

British financial-technology startups are raising fresh investment cash as London seeks to preserve its role as a financial hub after the U.K.'s departure from the EU. 

 
Commerzbank Forecasts Lower Revenue in 2021

Commerzbank said it expects slightly lower revenue but a positive operating result in 2021, after the bank recorded a net loss of EUR2.70 billion in the fourth quarter. 

 
Credit Agricole Profit Slides, Hit by Impairments

Credit Agricole posted a below-forecast net profit for the fourth quarter of EUR124 million, with an impairment charge of EUR903 million at its Italian business impacting the bottom-line. 

 
UniCredit Losses Grow, Plans EUR1.1 Billion Return

UniCredit losses grew in the fourth quarter to EUR1.18 billion, as revenue fell but the Italian lender said it plans to return up to EUR1.1 billion to shareholders in 2021. 

 
Zurich Insurance Operating Profit Falls 20%

Zurich Insurance said its operating profit fell to $4.24 billion in 2020, hit by $852 million coronavirus-related costs, but there signs of recovery in the second half of the year. 

 
Bitcoin to Come to America's Oldest Bank, BNY Mellon

The custody bank said it will hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its asset-management clients. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.82% 39101 Real-time Quote.57.85%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.88% 47380.48 Real-time Quote.56.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.87861 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
GAMESTOP CORP. -0.20% 51.1 Delayed Quote.171.76%
TESLA, INC. 0.85% 811.66 Delayed Quote.15.02%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD -1.13% 375.3 Delayed Quote.1.63%
