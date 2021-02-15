News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

European Banks Use Pandemic to Clean House

Lenders in Europe are using the pandemic to make changes investors have wanted for years: slash jobs, shut branches and force customers online.

Inside the WallStreetBets Forum That Launched GameStop Frenzy

Five days of chaos on Reddit: "This is the most fun I've ever had losing money."

Citigroup, Bank of America Cut CEO Pay

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat's pay was cut by 21%. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America's chief executive, saw his pay reduced by 7.5%.

AmEx Acknowledges DOJ Review of Card Sales

The company adds that it received a civil investigative demand from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Fed to Test Ability of Largest Banks to Weather a Recession

The stress test will feature a scenario in which markets seize up and unemployment jumps above 10%.

GOP Senators Object to Nasdaq's Diversity Plan for Corporate Boards

A group of 12 Senate Republicans said the plan interfered with board members' duty to govern in the best interests of shareholders and could harm financial performance.

Credit Suisse to Pay $600 Million to Settle Securities Case

The Swiss lender said it would pay $600 million to settle a long-running case with credit insurer MBIA over toxic securities, as it seeks to clear a roster of legal and regulatory cases that have dragged on its profits for a decade.

CFOs Expect Financial Hit From Potential Minimum Wage Increase

Finance chiefs are evaluating their options to offset potential higher costs as some lawmakers pursue legislation asking for an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of a Covid-19 relief package.

GameStop Mania Highlights Shift to Dark Trading

On some days, more than half of the shares changing hands in the U.S. are traded outside public stock exchanges.

Insight Partners Preps New Fund Targeting At Least $12 Billion

Insight Partners soon plans to pitch its next flagship fund with a goal of at least $12 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

