News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/24/2021 | 12:16am EST
Fed's Powell Sees Easy-Money Policies Staying in Place

In the Fed's semiannual monetary-policy report to a U.S. Senate committee, Chairman Jerome Powell said the pandemic-stricken economy is a long way from employment and inflation goals. 

 
HKEX's 2020 Net Profit Rose 23% on China-Driven Trading, IPO Boom

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's 2020 net profit jumped 23%, as revenue grew to a record high on the back of a China-fueled boom in trading and new listings. 

 
Bank of Canada Chief Says Pandemic Accelerated Digitalization

Tiff Macklem says the shift toward more digital jobs and automation likely will force some laid-off retail and restaurant workers to seek employment in faster-growing sectors. 

 
SEC Suspends Ex-KPMG Auditors for Improper Professional Conduct

The claims stem from audit opinions of financial statements for the now-defunct College of New Rochelle. 

 
Carlyle Plans to Raise $130 Billion, Boost Size of Flagship Funds

If publicly traded Carlyle hits the target, it would mean a boost of more than 50% to the firm's assets under management, which stand at $246 billion. 

 
Wells Fargo to Sell Wells Fargo Asset Management for $2.1 Billion

Wells Fargo & Co. said it agreed to sell its Wells Fargo Asset Management unit to private-equity firms GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners for $2.1 billion, as the San Francisco bank continues its turnaround effort following a sales practices scandal. 

 
Bitcoin and Ether Prices Tumble After Hitting Record Highs

This year's furious rally in cryptocurrencies lost steam, knocking prices for bitcoin and ether from recent highs, alongside drops in other risky assets including tech stocks. 

 
Hellman & Friedman to Pledge Over $1 Billion to Its Own Private-Equity Fund

Hellman & Friedman plans to commit over $1 billion to its latest fund. 

 
Morgan Stanley Courts Startup Employees With Stock-Plan Deal

The bank has struck a deal with Silicon Valley law firm Wilson Sonsini to take over the stock plans it manages for thousands of clients, betting the partnership will lead to new long-term clients for its wealth-management business. 

 
Yellen's Deputy-to-Be, Adewale Adeyemo, Sees Inequality as a Top Economic Challenge

If Mr. Adeyemo is confirmed as expected, he and Janet Yellen will make history as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department and the first Black deputy secretary.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 0015ET

