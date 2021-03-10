Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/10/2021 | 12:16am EST
JPMorgan Jumps Into Greensill Fray, Hindering Apollo Talks

The bank is teaming up with Taulia, a technology platform that was a main source of customers to Greensill. JPMorgan would provide $3.8 billion to fund deals to the former Greensill clients on Taulia's platform. 

 
SoftBank Put $400 Million Into Greensill Months Before Collapse

The injection of funds deepens the potential losses the giant tech fund will take from Greensill's failure. 

 
Former Crypto Firm Official Was a U.K. Fugitive, Bankruptcy Examiner Says

A court-appointed examiner says Cred failed to perform due diligence on its investments and to uncover the worrisome past of a former executive. 

 
Volatility Hits the Sizzling SPAC Market

Shares of technology firms and special-purpose acquisition companies surged, rebounding after a weekslong streak of declines that pushed some popular SPACs down 20% or more in a month. 

 
GameStop Saga Prompts SEC to Weigh Review of Stock Order System

The practice, known as payment for order flow, is decades old but has generated greater scrutiny as more individual investors trade on brokerage apps. 

 
Crowded Bet Against 10-Year Treasury Hits Repo Market

Investor bets on rising interest rates are sparking a strange inversion in the repo market, where hedge funds and other investors are paying to lend cash in exchange for 10-year Treasurys. 

 
Tesla vs. Exxon Is the Perfect Recovery Bet

A recent fall in Tesla's stock at the same time as Exxon has risen marks a stunning reversal that reveals two bigger trends: the stimulus-driven economy and its effect on bond yields. 

 
EU to Make Fund Managers Back Up Sustainability Claims

The European Union is bringing rules into effect on Wednesday that seek to regulate the fast-growing sustainable-finance industry for the first time. 

 
Insight Partners Seeking $1.25 Billion for Follow-On Investments

The New York firm is targeting $1.25 billion for Insight Venture Partners X Follow-On Fund LP, according to a document prepared for the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana. 

 
SoFi Is Buying a Community Lender to Speed Up Banking Expansion

The fintech startup has agreed to acquire Golden Pacific, a tiny California chain, for $22 million to accelerate its push into the banking business.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.54% 59.93 Delayed Quote.45.39%
TESLA, INC. 19.64% 673.58 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
