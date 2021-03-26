News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Greensill Capital's U.S. Unit Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Greensill Capital's U.S. subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection, extending the U.K. financing startup's insolvency proceedings to New York.

Fed Says Limits on Payouts to End for Most Banks After June 30

The central bank placed restrictions on dividends and buybacks last summer, citing the need to conserve capital during the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks to Raise US$1 Bln in Hong Kong IPO

Chinese supply chain financing platform Linklogis Inc. plans to tap a hot market for new listings as it aims to build capacity in China and expand overseas.

Vanguard Corrects Investment Error in 529 Education Savings Plan

The asset manager steered more money to stock funds last year than it intended for some individuals in a roughly $27 billion education-savings plan administered by the state of Nevada.

Treasurys Calm, but Investors Anticipate a Rate Rise Soon

Though Treasury markets have stabilized this week, yields are signaling that investors still expect the Federal Reserve to be forced to raise rates sooner than it is saying.

Fidelity Plans to Launch Bitcoin ETF

The exchange-traded fund still needs to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and would mark a major step forward in the firm's bitcoin ambitions.

Powell Says Now Is Not the Time to Focus on Reducing Federal Debt

The federal government can manage its debt at current levels, but fiscal-policy makers should seek to slow its growth once the economy is stronger, said the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

This Bull Market Has a Troubling Reliance on Speculation

Earnings, valuation and rampant speculation have all played a role in the extraordinary bull market that began a year ago this week. The latest combination of the three has a troubling reliance on the speculative element.

Ara Partners Targets $650 Million for Second Fund

Ara Partners' latest fund is targeting $650 million and expects to hold a first close by the end of March, according to people familiar with the fundraising. The fund is expected to collect capital in excess of its target and had not yet set a hard cap, two of the sources said.

Chinese Day Traders Flock to Bullish Broker

Tencent-backed Futu and other Chinese online brokers have benefited as younger investors have poured money into booming markets.

