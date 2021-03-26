Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/26/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Greensill Capital's U.S. Unit Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Greensill Capital's U.S. subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection, extending the U.K. financing startup's insolvency proceedings to New York. 

 
Fed Says Limits on Payouts to End for Most Banks After June 30

The central bank placed restrictions on dividends and buybacks last summer, citing the need to conserve capital during the coronavirus-induced downturn. 

 
Tencent-Backed Linklogis Seeks to Raise US$1 Bln in Hong Kong IPO

Chinese supply chain financing platform Linklogis Inc. plans to tap a hot market for new listings as it aims to build capacity in China and expand overseas. 

 
Vanguard Corrects Investment Error in 529 Education Savings Plan

The asset manager steered more money to stock funds last year than it intended for some individuals in a roughly $27 billion education-savings plan administered by the state of Nevada. 

 
Treasurys Calm, but Investors Anticipate a Rate Rise Soon

Though Treasury markets have stabilized this week, yields are signaling that investors still expect the Federal Reserve to be forced to raise rates sooner than it is saying. 

 
Fidelity Plans to Launch Bitcoin ETF

The exchange-traded fund still needs to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission and would mark a major step forward in the firm's bitcoin ambitions. 

 
Powell Says Now Is Not the Time to Focus on Reducing Federal Debt

The federal government can manage its debt at current levels, but fiscal-policy makers should seek to slow its growth once the economy is stronger, said the chairman of the Federal Reserve. 

 
This Bull Market Has a Troubling Reliance on Speculation

Earnings, valuation and rampant speculation have all played a role in the extraordinary bull market that began a year ago this week. The latest combination of the three has a troubling reliance on the speculative element. 

 
Ara Partners Targets $650 Million for Second Fund

Ara Partners' latest fund is targeting $650 million and expects to hold a first close by the end of March, according to people familiar with the fundraising. The fund is expected to collect capital in excess of its target and had not yet set a hard cap, two of the sources said. 

 
Chinese Day Traders Flock to Bullish Broker

Tencent-backed Futu and other Chinese online brokers have benefited as younger investors have poured money into booming markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.76162 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
BITCOIN - EURO 2.50% 44772.46 Real-time Quote.89.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.376 Delayed Quote.0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.7941 Delayed Quote.1.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.1777 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.61% 111.77 Delayed Quote.144.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013796 Delayed Quote.0.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.6977 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.81% 606 End-of-day quote.7.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19aConsumer price falls slow in Tokyo, signal fading deflation fear
RE
01:04aIndonesia's GDP recovery seen unaffected by capital outflows - central bank
RE
01:01aGold dips to near one-week low as U.S. dollar stands tall
RE
12:59aChina shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
RE
12:20aUber to reopen San Francisco offices with limited capacity next week
RE
12:18aIndian shares take breather from virus-driven selloff
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
12:15aTRENDS IN MALAYSIAN POVERTY AND INCOME DYNAMICS : do regional inequalities trump ethnic disparities?
PU
12:11aAsian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang
3Indonesia weather agency sees delayed arrival of dry season in 2021
4Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall Into Bear Market -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ