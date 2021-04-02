Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/02/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Inside Archegos's Epic Meltdown

Bill Hwang's appetite for risk and big, debt-fueled bets backfired spectacularly. Banks loved the fees they earned from the former hedge-fund manager, and were stunned to learn the extent of his leverage. 

 
Credit Suisse Effort to Recoup Greensill Loans Faces Roadblock

Greensill used a complicated structure that makes it difficult for the parties to agree who actually owns the loans, according to people familiar with the matter 

 
High-Frequency Traders Eye Satellites for Speed Boost

Satellite networks could represent the next technological leap forward for a business where every millisecond counts. 

 
Coinbase Global Sets Direct Listing for April 14 to Go Public

The cryptocurrency exchange led by Brian Armstrong will give stock investors another way to play bitcoin's swings. 

 
BlackRock's Larry Fink Gets 18% Pay Raise

The CEO earned $29.85 million last year as the world's largest asset manager gained ground over rivals during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Two Sigma Impact Nears Roughly $425 Million First Closing for Inaugural Fund

At around $425 million, the first closing of Two Sigma Impact's fund would put it more than halfway to a $750 million target. 

 
Questions Linger Over Corporate Ownership Registry for Industry

Compliance officers at major financial institutions are questioning whether a new corporate ownership registry will prove useful to the industry. 

 
Archegos Blowup Puts Spotlight on Gaps in Swap Regulation

The fallout from the firm's collapsing bets is spurring calls for tougher regulation of the shadowy swap trades that fueled billions of dollars of losses at global investment banks. 

 
Evergrande's Debt by Any Other Name

China's largest property company has set ambitious debt-reduction targets, but is still building up liabilities and debtlike arrangements. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-21 0015ET

