Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/09/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
New York Fed Official: Fed May Expand Access to Reverse Repo Facility

The New York Fed is looking at expanding access to a facility used to influence short-term interest rates and implement monetary policy in a way that could bring smaller firms into the marketplace, an official at the bank said. 

 
Credit Suisse Ignored Warnings on Archegos, Greensill

The Swiss banking giant is examining how, after years of beefing up compliance and risk, it pushed into risky trades that it couldn't easily exit. 

 
Chief of SEC Whistleblower Office to Leave Agency

Jane Norberg will depart this month after nine years with the unit, the SEC said. Emily Pasquinelli, the whistleblower office's deputy chief, will take over as the unit's acting chief. 

 
Investment Giants Lobby to Avoid Antitrust Scrutiny

Government officials want to remove blind spots in how they monitor influential investors' impact on everyday consumers, and the asset-management industry is pushing back. 

 
SEC Seeks to Curb Lofty SPAC Projections

A statement by the regulator's acting director, John Coates, addresses the frenzy over blank-check company deals. 

 
Zohar Funds Warn of $150 Million Loss on Lynn Tilton's Proposed Auto Supplier Deal

Turnaround manager Lynn Tilton is dueling with the bankrupt investment funds she created over her proposed deal to buy Global Automotive Systems. 

 
After Wirecard, Germany's Proposed Audit Overhaul Worries Finance Executives

Auditors and finance chiefs of some of Germany's biggest businesses are worried that a new regulatory proposal intended to improve audit quality in the wake of the Wirecard scandal will lead to higher costs and less competition. 

 
CME Seeks to Tap Electric-Car Demand With Lithium Futures

Allowing lithium to trade freely on an exchange could help shed more light on historically opaque prices for the metal, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops and electric vehicles. 

 
SoftBank to Invest $500 Million in Mortgage Startup Better

The Japanese investing giant seeks to ride a wave of swelling startup valuations with an investment that values the mortgage startup at $6 billion. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-09-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.23% 0.7636 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.37318 Delayed Quote.0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.79517 Delayed Quote.0.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.19048 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013394 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.70466 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.00% 10000 End-of-day quote.24.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aIndia's retail inflation likely rose in March but stayed within target
RE
12:20aIndian shares snap winning streak as banks fall
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aInternational Reserves and Central Bank Independence
PU
12:14aSMALL BUSINESS TRAINING TO IMPROVE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES : Reassessing the Evidence for 'Training Doesn't Work'
PU
04/09Malaysia's February industrial output rises 1.5% y/y, below forecast
RE
04/08China repeats call to resist 'vaccine nationalism', pledges to keep monetary support
RE
04/08RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Money Market Operations as on April 08, 2021
PU
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Roughly 500 ballots challenged in Amazon's landmark union election
RE
04/08Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year -c.bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4S&P 500 : Oil flat as weaker dollar offsets coronavirus demand worries
5EXCLUSIVE: GameStop's strong stock performance triggered board director's exit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ