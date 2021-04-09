News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

New York Fed Official: Fed May Expand Access to Reverse Repo Facility

The New York Fed is looking at expanding access to a facility used to influence short-term interest rates and implement monetary policy in a way that could bring smaller firms into the marketplace, an official at the bank said.

Credit Suisse Ignored Warnings on Archegos, Greensill

The Swiss banking giant is examining how, after years of beefing up compliance and risk, it pushed into risky trades that it couldn't easily exit.

Chief of SEC Whistleblower Office to Leave Agency

Jane Norberg will depart this month after nine years with the unit, the SEC said. Emily Pasquinelli, the whistleblower office's deputy chief, will take over as the unit's acting chief.

Investment Giants Lobby to Avoid Antitrust Scrutiny

Government officials want to remove blind spots in how they monitor influential investors' impact on everyday consumers, and the asset-management industry is pushing back.

SEC Seeks to Curb Lofty SPAC Projections

A statement by the regulator's acting director, John Coates, addresses the frenzy over blank-check company deals.

Zohar Funds Warn of $150 Million Loss on Lynn Tilton's Proposed Auto Supplier Deal

Turnaround manager Lynn Tilton is dueling with the bankrupt investment funds she created over her proposed deal to buy Global Automotive Systems.

After Wirecard, Germany's Proposed Audit Overhaul Worries Finance Executives

Auditors and finance chiefs of some of Germany's biggest businesses are worried that a new regulatory proposal intended to improve audit quality in the wake of the Wirecard scandal will lead to higher costs and less competition.

CME Seeks to Tap Electric-Car Demand With Lithium Futures

Allowing lithium to trade freely on an exchange could help shed more light on historically opaque prices for the metal, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops and electric vehicles.

SoftBank to Invest $500 Million in Mortgage Startup Better

The Japanese investing giant seeks to ride a wave of swelling startup valuations with an investment that values the mortgage startup at $6 billion.

