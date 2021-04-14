Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/14/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Nasdaq Sets Reference Price for Coinbase Listing at $250

Shares of Coinbase, which is the largest bitcoin exchange in the U.S., are set to start trading Wednesday. 

 
Fed's Harker Says Fed Should Hold Steady on Monetary Policy Support

"Fed policy is going to hold steady," the Philadelphia Fed leader said. 

 
Credit Suisse Identifies $2.3 Billion at Risk in Greensill Funds

The Swiss lender flagged around $2.3 billion in problematic loans in its Greensill Capital funds, giving investors in the funds a more concrete sense of the size of their potential losses from the U.K. firm's demise. 

 
Bankrupt Zohar Funds Can't Block Lynn Tilton's Deal for Auto Supplier

The judge overseeing the bankrupt Zohar investment funds refused their request to block their founder, turnaround manager Lynn Tilton, from buying one of their portfolio companies and leaving them with a roughly $150 million loss on loans to the business. 

 
Jack Ma's Ant Group Will End Some Practices That Helped Fuel Its Growth

Ant built a complex ecosystem that captured huge sums of money by supplying customers with credit and managing their investments. Now, Beijing is forcing the fintech giant to scale back. 

 
Banks, After Bracing for Disaster, Are Ready for a Boom

Analysts expect banks to post a big increase in first-quarter profits, propelled by the release of rainy-day reserves. 

 
Banks Might Get Partial Immunity to Tax Increases

Higher corporate tax rates will hit banks squarely, but the Biden Administration's other priorities, like infrastructure and housing, could help lessen the blow. 

 
How Stripe Became Silicon Valley's Hottest Startup

Payment processor Stripe has turned a humdrum business-helping companies accept credit-card payments-into a blockbuster valuation. 

 
Gap to Replace Longtime Credit-Card Issuer Synchrony With Barclays

The retailer's deal with the U.K. bank ends a 22-year partnership with Synchrony, the largest U.S. issuer of store credit cards. 

 
Zip Co. Could Offer Stock, Crypto Trading

Australia-listed Zip Co. is looking at expanding into stock and cryptocurrency trading instead of following its buy-now-pay-later rival Afterpay into traditional banking-style products.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 0015ET

