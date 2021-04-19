Log in
  Economy & Forex
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

04/19/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Citigroup Refocuses in Asia Amid Consumer Pullback

The New York-based bank plans to scale up what it sees as a more lucrative endeavor: serving the rising number of wealthy entrepreneurs and their businesses in Asia. 

 
Morgan Stanley Books Archegos Loss, but Profit Hits a High

The bank lost $911 million when Archegos Capital Management imploded last month, tarnishing a record-setting quarter. 

 
SEC Whistleblower Program Shows Value of Speaking Up, Departing Chief Says

The departing chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower office, who helped lead the unit from its infancy, hopes the growth of the cash-for-tips program will help show the true value of whistleblowers. 

 
New Investors Discover Tax Pitfalls of Robinhood and Other Trading Apps

Common tax-minimizing strategies are difficult or impossible to implement on the trading platforms that have boomed in popularity in the past year. 

 
SPAC Hot Streak Put on Ice by Regulatory Warnings

Investors are getting scared off special-purpose acquisition companies, one of the hottest bets on Wall Street, as regulators intensify scrutiny of SPACs and share prices tumble. 

 
Galaxy Digital Names Ex-Goldman Executive Michael Daffey as Chairman

The appointment is the firm's latest maneuver as it prepares for a U.S. initial public offering later this year. 

 
This Vegan Billionaire Disrupted the Crypto Markets. Stocks May Be Next.

Sam Bankman-Fried founded FTX because he was fed up with existing cryptocurrency exchanges. Now FTX is processing $10.7 billion in trades a day, and he's pushing boundaries into tokenized stocks and other new markets. 

 
Private Equity Hopes for Boost From Biden's Infrastructure Plan

Infrastructure investors in the U.S. hope President Biden's proposal to invest $2.3 trillion in the sector helps revive a sluggish market. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Massachusetts Goes After Robinhood's Registration

The move for revocation follows a December filing by the office of William Galvin, the secretary of the commonwealth, that accused the brokerage of aggressively marketing to inexperienced investors.

