Latest News
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/10/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Blackstone's Bid for Crown Resorts Challenged by Rival Offer

The private-equity giant's move to acquire Crown and expand its global gambling footprint has been complicated by a new bidder for Australia's largest casino operator. 

 
Elon Musk on 'SNL' Says He Has Asperger's, Jokes About Dogecoin

The cryptocurrency, which surged ahead of the broadcast, was trading lower after the Tesla and SpaceX leader said it was "a hustle" during a sketch in which he portrayed a financial expert. 

 
JPMorgan Names Two CIOs

JPMorgan Chase created a new chief information officer position that is focused on building and improving technology used by its internal workforce, and promoted a technologist to fill the role. 

 
School Banking Programs Face Growing Backlash

Some Australian states want to end the programs, which typically involve a weekly deposit day and an annual visit from the bank and its mascot. 

 
Barclays Activist Investor Sells Entire Stake

Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors said it sold its entire stake in Barclays, giving up on a yearslong activist campaign to restructure the British bank with a major Wall Street presence. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Says It's No Time for Fed to Pare Aid After Tepid Jobs Data

Minneapolis Fed president also expresses 'zero sympathy' for Wall Streeters who say flush money is creating problems in the market. 

 
Dogecoin and Other Cryptos Have Investors Wondering If It's Too Late to Buy

Some early buyers are holding on tight and encouraging newcomers, but others say it might be time to look at other cryptocurrencies or skip them altogether. 

 
Grab's Huge SPAC Merger Heralds Asia's Next Tech Boom

Investors have so far had limited opportunities for big payoffs in Southeast Asia's tech industry, but with ride-hailing and delivery app Grab set to join the Nasdaq in a $40 billion SPAC deal, that is changing fast. 

 
Square's Edge Still Comes from Sellers

The financial-technology company's Cash App might be getting a lot of the attention right now, but linking up the app with a growing seller business is a big opportunity. 

 
Credit Agricole Profit Jumps 64%

Credit Agricole posted an above-forecast first quarter net profit of EUR1.05 billion, on a 6% rise in revenue and lower bad debt provisions.

