News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Greensill Capital Is Target of U.K. Government Probe

The U.K.'s top financial regulator said it is investigating the failed financial firm, citing allegations of what it called "potentially criminal" matters. The company's founder, Lex Greensill, is due to give testimony in the U.K. Parliament on Tuesday.

Ray Dalio Raises Inflation Concerns Over Federal Spending

The billionaire hedge-fund manager said the Biden administration's economic agenda risks devaluing the U.S. dollar, but he largely dismissed concerns that federal jobless aid is slowing the recovery.

Mortgage Lender Better to Go Public in SPAC Deal

The digital startup would merge with Aurora Acquisition and raise nearly $800 million in new capital.

Credit-Card Debt Keeps Falling. That's a Problem for Banks.

Americans are paying off their credit cards at the fastest rates in years. Banks are responding with generous card solicitations and looser underwriting standards.

Hildene Says High Consumer Default Rates 'Unlikely' in Short Term

Dushyant Mehra, co-chief investment officer at Hildene Capital Management, specializes in investments in debt backed by consumer loans and spoke to WSJ Pro Bankruptcy about how the market and U.S. consumer have fared during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Next Hurdle in Treasury's Corporate Transparency Push? Verification

The U.S. Treasury Department last month kicked off the process of establishing a long-awaited corporate ownership registry.

Cathie Wood's ARK Wasn't Built for a Flood

ARK Invest hasn't done as well for investors as charts suggest, and it has done so through some concentrated bets.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.4 Billion

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a rise in third-quarter profit driven by lower loan impairment charges, strong home loan funding volumes and growth in business lending.

Natural Capital Needs our Financial System to Transform - ESG Insight

Governments and policy makers' involvement are critical to this shift.

Inflation Is Coming. Here's What To Do About It.

There are useful strategies that can be put to work now as investors deal with the growing threat of rising prices.

