Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/12/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Greensill Capital Is Target of U.K. Government Probe

The U.K.'s top financial regulator said it is investigating the failed financial firm, citing allegations of what it called "potentially criminal" matters. The company's founder, Lex Greensill, is due to give testimony in the U.K. Parliament on Tuesday. 

 
Ray Dalio Raises Inflation Concerns Over Federal Spending

The billionaire hedge-fund manager said the Biden administration's economic agenda risks devaluing the U.S. dollar, but he largely dismissed concerns that federal jobless aid is slowing the recovery. 

 
Mortgage Lender Better to Go Public in SPAC Deal

The digital startup would merge with Aurora Acquisition and raise nearly $800 million in new capital. 

 
Credit-Card Debt Keeps Falling. That's a Problem for Banks.

Americans are paying off their credit cards at the fastest rates in years. Banks are responding with generous card solicitations and looser underwriting standards. 

 
Hildene Says High Consumer Default Rates 'Unlikely' in Short Term

Dushyant Mehra, co-chief investment officer at Hildene Capital Management, specializes in investments in debt backed by consumer loans and spoke to WSJ Pro Bankruptcy about how the market and U.S. consumer have fared during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Next Hurdle in Treasury's Corporate Transparency Push? Verification

The U.S. Treasury Department last month kicked off the process of establishing a long-awaited corporate ownership registry. 

 
Cathie Wood's ARK Wasn't Built for a Flood

ARK Invest hasn't done as well for investors as charts suggest, and it has done so through some concentrated bets. 

 
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Posts 3Q Net Profit of A$2.4 Billion

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a rise in third-quarter profit driven by lower loan impairment charges, strong home loan funding volumes and growth in business lending. 

 
Natural Capital Needs our Financial System to Transform - ESG Insight

Governments and policy makers' involvement are critical to this shift. 

 
Inflation Is Coming. Here's What To Do About It.

There are useful strategies that can be put to work now as investors deal with the growing threat of rising prices.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-21 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.05% 93.92 End-of-day quote.14.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.36% 34269.16 Delayed Quote.13.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aChina, Hong Kong shares weighed down by property firms on tax talks
RE
12:30aChina hot-rolled coils strike new high, analysts warn of risks
RE
12:29aInflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
RE
12:18aTaiwan deputy finance minister says market fundamentals sound as shares tumble
RE
12:16aIndian shares dip on lingering U.S. inflation worries, auto sales data eyed
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aFROM CRISIS TO GROWTH : Latin America's response to the Venezuelan Exodus
PU
12:03aIndia's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205
RE
05/11Gold falls ahead of U.S. inflation data on firm yields, dollar
RE
05/11Nissan shares tumble 12% after guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation anxiety jolts stocks, Asia tumbles to two-month lows
2Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying
3Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review -sources
4BATERO GOLD CORP. : Batero Announces an Update on La Cumbre Project, Colombia
5ARIS GOLD CORPORATION : ARIS GOLD : Announces Q1 2021 Results and AGM Voting