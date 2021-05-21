News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

European Rival to Robinhood, Trade Republic, Raises $900 Million

Berlin-based Trade Republic said the Series C funding round was led by U.S. venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital and valued it at more than $5 billion.

U.S. Treasury Offers 15% Minimum Corporate Tax in Global Talks

The offer is below the 21% level it has been seeking for U.S.-based companies' foreign income.

Fed to Publish Paper on Digital Currency This Summer

Chairman Jerome Powell says the paper represents the beginning of 'a thoughtful and deliberative process' as the Fed weights central-bank digital currency.

Bitcoin Bounces After Crypto Crash

Cryptocurrencies found some respite, edging higher after this week's crash had helped erase almost 40% from bitcoin's price compared with a peak of almost $65,000 in mid-April.

Big Banks Fined for Operating Bond-Trading Cartel

The European Union fined UBS, Nomura and UniCredit nearly $450 million for illegally colluding on trades in European government bonds.

Morgan Stanley Sets Up CEO Race

The bank assigned four senior executives to new roles, making them potential candidates to succeed James Gorman as chief executive.

Biden IRS Plan Would Double Agency Staffing, Target Cryptocurrency

The Treasury Department projects the Biden administration's tax enforcement plan would generate $700 billion over the next decade.

Appeals Court Stays Liquidation of ACP X Fund

The order follows a fraud ruling against ACP X manager Laurence Allen and his Nyppex secondaries exchange.

South African Reserve Bank Holds Rates, Raises 2021 Growth Forecast

The South African Reserve Bank on Thursday held its main interest rate unchanged at 3.5% and revised its growth expectations for 2021 upward.

Goldman Wants to Charm Startups. It Won't Be Easy.

The bank has raised more than $3 billion in client money, capital that will be invested in fast-growing private companies in the financial-technology, business-software, consumer and healthcare sectors.

