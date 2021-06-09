Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

06/09/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Big Banks Face Climate-Change Tests

The Bank of England launched a program to assess the ability of lenders and insurers to withstand risks such as rising sea levels, flooding, cyclones and wildfires, in the latest step by a central bank to scrutinize the impact of climate change. 

 
Infinity Q Capital Management Plans to Return $500 Million to Mutual-Fund Investors

It remains unclear how much investors will eventually recoup from the Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund, which currently has around $1.3 billion on hand. 

 
Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin Prices Slump as Selloff Picks Up

The cryptocurrencies, which trade almost completely on momentum, fell following the Justice Department's recovery of bitcoin from a fuel pipeline hack. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway to Buy $500 Million Stake in Brazil's Nubank

Berkshire's investment, the largest single investment Nubank has ever received, values Brazil's largest digital bank at $30 billion. 

 
Biden's Capital-Gains Tax Proposal Puts Estate Planners to Work

The administration's tax plan would raise rates on the wealthy and tax gains at death, although Congress may have different ideas. 

 
Fedspeak Cheat Sheet: What Fed Officials Said Before Their June Meeting

A number of Federal Reserve officials have opened the door to debating when they should pull back on their bond-buying stimulus, without giving any clues when the shift might occur. 

 
Citigroup's Long Trip Home

An exit from some global retail markets, increased focus on the U.S. and wealth management are moves investors should watch closely. 

 
The Pandemic's Legacy of Financial Frailty in Emerging Markets

Wealthier emerging markets may wish that they had let government borrowing take more of the strain in 2020. Private debt could be a bigger problem in the long run. 

 
Is the Dollar's Long Slide Coming to an End?

The recovery-related forces that have pushed the greenback down over the past year may be almost spent. 

 
AMC's Meme-Stock Traders Mess With Corporate Theory

Neither shareholder value nor stakeholder value explains the movie-theater operator selling shares into a wild froth.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 0015ET

