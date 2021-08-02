Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/02/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Square Agrees to Acquire Afterpay for $29 Billion in All-Stock Deal

The Australian installment-payment company, which positions its service as a cheaper and more responsible alternative to a credit card, will be integrated into Square's Seller and Cash App business units. 

 
Fired Executive Says Deutsche Bank's DWS Overstated Sustainable-Investing Efforts

The bank's asset-management arm has struggled to define and implement an ESG strategy, according to its former sustainability chief and internal emails and presentations. 

 
Robinhood Sold IPO Shares to Over 300,000 of Its Customers

Users representing about 1.3% of the company's funded accounts participated in Robinhood's initial public offering earlier this week, according to numbers provided by the online brokerage. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Labor Market Hasn't Satisfied Goals for Reducing Bond Purchases

Fed governor Lael Brainard says the labor market is, however, on track to reach a key threshold around the end of the year. 

 
Robinhood Stock Sale Soured By Investor Confusion

The trading platform's commitment to "democratizing" the IPO process may have played a role in the offering's big initial stumble Thursday. 

 
Fed's Bullard Ready to Taper to Mitigate Risks Around High Inflation

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said that robust inflation means the central bank should pull back on its bond buying soon to make sure it has space to quash rising price pressures if needed. 

 
Stress Tests Show European Banks Would Survive Severe Recession

The results pave the way for EU-based banks to resume paying dividends after a ban on them when the pandemic started. 

 
Binance to Wind Down Derivatives Offerings in Parts of Europe

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange will cease offering futures and derivatives products to investors in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy, amid a growing global crackdown by regulators. 

 
To Make Bets on Bond Market More Accurate, MarketAxess Enlists Lessons From Big Tech

The electronic-trading marketplace is employing AI to improve its pricing strategy. 

 
SEC to Set New Disclosure Rules for Chinese Company IPOs

U.S. regulators will require additional disclosures from Chinese companies before allowing them to sell shares in the U.S., Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 0015ET

