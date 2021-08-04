News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Crypto 'Wild West' Needs Stronger Investor Protection, SEC Chief Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission will regulate cryptocurrency markets to the maximum extent possible, Chairman Gary Gensler said, as he called on Congress to grant the agency more authority and resources to regulate the sector.

FinCEN Names New Acting Director, Begins Search for Permanent Chief

Himamauli Das, a national security expert with broad government experience, will replace Michael Mosier, who lasted just four months as acting head of the anti-money-laundering unit.

Creditors Withhold Bankruptcy Financing For Payroll Lender Alpha Latam

Alpha Latam lawyer John Cunningham said at the hearing that unsecured bondholders had refused to follow through on a financing offer unless they could install a hand-selected chief restructuring officer at the company.

OCBC, UOB Report Higher Profit on Lower Allowances

Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd. reported sharp increase in their second-quarter net profit supported by lower allowances and proposed to pay higher interim dividend.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Reinstates Dividend, Reports 1H Profit

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia returned to profit in its fiscal first half, spurred partly by Australia's economic recovery and a housing market boom.

Deutsche Bank Set to Resume Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs

Two hires give the bank the personnel required to sponsor initial public offerings in the city, after a setback with the departure of two staffers.

U.S. Issues New Eviction Moratorium

The move follows pressure from progressive Democrats who had pressed for a revival of lapsed tenant protections despite White House officials saying they lacked the legal authority to do so.

KKR Earnings Surge as Firm Rakes In Record Cash From Investors

The value of the flagship private-equity portfolio gained 13% during the quarter, topping gains in the S&P 500.

Canceling Student Loans in Bankruptcy Gains Bipartisan Backing

A bipartisan Senate bill would allow borrowers to eliminate student loans through a bankruptcy filing after a 10-year waiting period.

'Crown Jewel' Asset Sales Flood Private-Equity Secondary Market

The private-equity secondary market is awash in deals for high-performing companies and buyers are rushing to keep up with the volume of transactions, a new report suggests.

