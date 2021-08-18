Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/18/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Investors Bet Corporate Spending and Buybacks Will Support Stocks

Companies' cash hoards stir hopes for greater spending on business growth and returning money to shareholders. 

 
Some Private-Equity Firms Ditch the Status Quo in Secondary Deals

Original fund investors increasingly aren't getting the option to back secondary deals for portfolio company stakes without a change to the economic terms of their initial investments. 

 
Hedge Funds Bet Against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF

A legion of retail traders helped make the ARK stock fund one of the hottest investments of the past year. Now, some professional investors including Michael Burry from "The Big Short" are betting on its demise. 

 
Former Marathon Executive Joins K2 as Co-CEO

Andrew Rabinowitz will be tasked with expanding K2's business lines in areas such as asset management and consulting on environmental, social and governance issues. 

 
Investors Sour on Chinese Insurance Giant's Shares

Lackluster insurance sales and some poorly performing investments have put a damper on Ping An Insurance's share price. 

 
Swiss Life Confirms Targets as Profits Rise

Swiss Life posted a higher adjusted profit in the first half despite a 7% drop in premiums and confirmed its financial targets for 2021. 

 
Mubadala Capital Prepares to Bulk Up London Office

The Abu Dhabi firm recently closed on $1.63 billion for its third private-equity fund, while it also plans to expand in New York. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Banks Weigh Alternatives to Libor Replacement as Companies Seek Longer-Term Rates

Lenders are looking beyond SOFR to meet corporate borrowers' needs. 

 
Bitcoin Fans Are Suddenly a Political Force

The usually fractious cryptocurrency industry unified to oppose a tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, showing its growing influence in Washington and finance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aAsian shares move off near year lows, NZ holds rates steady
RE
12:22aHong Kong police arrest four students for 'advocating terrorism'
RE
12:16aThai rate-cut backers fret over economic slowdown risks - c.bank minutes
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aRubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese govt stake in subsidiary of parent company
RE
12:13aJapan seeks to secure safety of nationals in Afghanistan
RE
12:13aSECOND-HALF SURGE : How to maximize life's later chapters
RE
12:06aChinese iron ore hits near 5-month low as steel curbs hurt
RE
12:01aGold gains as virus jitters boost safe-haven appeal
RE
08/17Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at 8.0%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, NZ holds rates steady
2JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. : JINKOSOLAR : subsidiary Signs Long-term Supply Agreement with Wacker for over 7..
3REALTY INCOME CORPORATION : REALTY INCOME : 614th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty..
4KRISPY KREME, INC. : KRISPY KREME : forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet
5India starts selling oil from strategic reserves after policy shift

HOT NEWS