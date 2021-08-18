News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Bet Corporate Spending and Buybacks Will Support Stocks

Companies' cash hoards stir hopes for greater spending on business growth and returning money to shareholders.

Some Private-Equity Firms Ditch the Status Quo in Secondary Deals

Original fund investors increasingly aren't getting the option to back secondary deals for portfolio company stakes without a change to the economic terms of their initial investments.

Hedge Funds Bet Against Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF

A legion of retail traders helped make the ARK stock fund one of the hottest investments of the past year. Now, some professional investors including Michael Burry from "The Big Short" are betting on its demise.

Former Marathon Executive Joins K2 as Co-CEO

Andrew Rabinowitz will be tasked with expanding K2's business lines in areas such as asset management and consulting on environmental, social and governance issues.

Investors Sour on Chinese Insurance Giant's Shares

Lackluster insurance sales and some poorly performing investments have put a damper on Ping An Insurance's share price.

Swiss Life Confirms Targets as Profits Rise

Swiss Life posted a higher adjusted profit in the first half despite a 7% drop in premiums and confirmed its financial targets for 2021.

Mubadala Capital Prepares to Bulk Up London Office

The Abu Dhabi firm recently closed on $1.63 billion for its third private-equity fund, while it also plans to expand in New York.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Banks Weigh Alternatives to Libor Replacement as Companies Seek Longer-Term Rates

Lenders are looking beyond SOFR to meet corporate borrowers' needs.

Bitcoin Fans Are Suddenly a Political Force

The usually fractious cryptocurrency industry unified to oppose a tax provision in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, showing its growing influence in Washington and finance.

