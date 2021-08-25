Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/25/2021 | 12:16am EDT
TPG Moving Forward With Initial Public Offering Plan

The firm, one of the last of the original buyout giants to remain a private partnership, has considered launching an IPO at times in the past, only to end up deciding against it. 

 
Afterpay's Earnings Slip 13% on Higher Investment Costs

Afterpay Ltd.'s full-year earnings slipped 13% as the Australian buy-now-pay-later provider lifted investment in the fiscal year before its acquisition by Square Inc. 

 
Goldman Requires Vaccines for Employees, Visitors

The Wall Street firm also said in an employee memo that it was instituting a mask requirement for all common areas starting Wednesday. 

 
Euro Near Nine-Month Low as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge

Investors are betting that the eurozone will maintain lower interest rates and have a slower economic recovery than the U.S. 

 
Medibank's Annual Profit Up 40% Amid Policyholder Growth

Medibank Private reported a 40% rise in annual profit as it increased the number of policyholders on its books, with the company growing its share of the Australian private health insurance market. 

 
FactSet Recruits Finance Veteran as CFO

Linda Huber is set to assume the finance reins as the information provider invests in new technology and product offerings. 

 
If You Bought Municipal Bonds, This Is a Great Time

Prices are surging as comments by President Biden ignite tax-increase fears and local governments weather the Covid-19 pandemic better than expected. 

 
Santander's U.S. Unit to Buy Out Santander Consumer USA

Santander said its U.S. subsidiary has agreed to buy the remaining stake in Santander Consumer USA for $41.50 a share or roughly $2.5 billion, in a deal that takes the car loan provider private. 

 
Yale Taps Mendelsohn as Endowment Chief

The university named internal veteran Matthew Mendelsohn as the next head of its more than $31 billion endowment, capping a search for the successor to its former chief, the late David Swensen. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 0015ET

