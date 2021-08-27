News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Conference Agenda Points to Policy Challenges in 'Uneven Economy'

Fed policy makers and outside academics are set to gather online Friday, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to pose uncertainty for the U.S. economy.

Bank of America Says Two Top Executives to Retire

Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag and Vice Chairman Anne Finucane will remain in advisory roles.

South Korea Raises Interest Rates to Curb Inflation, High Property Prices

The country is the first developed economy in Asia to raise rates during the pandemic as it tries to tame rising household debt and inflation.

JPMorgan Leads Investment Into AI-Powered Financial Analytics Startup

The $50 million Series B deal in Aumni signals investors' continued interest in companies leveraging tech to generate financial insights.

Delta Variant's Spread Clouds Outlook for Emerging-Market Debt

In recent months, investors have been demanding higher returns on bonds from Southeast Asian nations with relatively low vaccination rates that have reported sharp increases in Covid-19 cases.

El Salvador Gets Ready for a Risky Bitcoin Experiment

In less than two weeks, the impoverished nation will become the first country to adopt bitcoin as a national currency. No one knows what comes next.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Regulators Eye a Robinhood Marketing Ploy: Free Shares

Online broker Robinhood faces a backlash from public companies and scrutiny from regulators over the cost of delivering proxy materials to millions of new shareholders.

Deutsche Bank's DWS Probed Over Sustainability Claims

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating whether Deutsche Bank asset management arm DWS overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets.

Bank of Korea Raises Rate

South Korea's central bank raised its base interest rate after 15 months at a record low, becoming the first major central bank in Asia to start withdrawing the stimulus that was put in place because of the pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-27-21 0015ET