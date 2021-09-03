News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Simons, Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

China to Launch Beijing Stock Exchange to Steer Investment Into Innovation

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the formation of a Beijing Stock Exchange in a bid to channel investment into promising young technology companies as avenues to raise money in the U.S. dwindle.

Capital One CEO Settles With FTC Over Filing Failures

Richard Fairbank agreed to pay nearly $640,000 to settle civil claims that he violated federal laws by failing to report an increase in his stockholdings.

Ida Flood Damage Won't Be Covered by Insurance in Many Cases

Most home policies don't include flood coverage or only end up reimbursing a portion of losses.

Weaker Demand for Imports Narrowed U.S. Trade Deficit in July

The trade gap in goods and services shrank 4.3% as demand slowed for consumer goods including toys, sporting goods and cellphones.

Speak No Evil of the S&P 500's Neverending Records

Investors buying stocks no matter what shouldn't fool themselves that the future will deliver the chunky returns of the past decade.

SPAC Rout Erases $75 Billion in Startup Value

Shares in this once-hot sector have dropped 25% since mid-February, highlighting the risk of piling into the latest sure thing.

Investors, Don't Max Out on Buy Now-Pay Later

Shares of Affirm Holdings skyrocketed on news of an Amazon partnership, and that begs some questions about the future direction of installment payments.

Why Bitcoin's Price Got Stuck at $50,000

Investor interest in other corners of the crypto market-including Ethereum and nonfungible tokens-has contributed to the lull.

Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross

PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

