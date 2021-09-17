News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Invesco in Talks to Merge With State Street's Asset-Management Business

The discussions might not result in an agreement, people familiar with the matter said, but a potential deal would likely be one of the industry's biggest in recent memory.

Fed to Review Financial Trading Rules for Officials

The review follows news of stock trading by the Dallas and Boston Fed leaders.

MassMutual Fined for Failing to Oversee GameStop Trader Keith Gill, Others

A MassMutual subsidiary agreed to pay $4 million to settle an inquiry from Massachusetts regulators over the social-media and trading activity of its employees.

Singapore, Temasek Set Up $1.11 Billion Fund

Singapore and Temasek Holdings are establishing a $1.11 billion fund as part of the government's effort to help high-growth companies raise capital in the city-state.

Elizabeth Warren Calls on Fed Banks to Bar Leaders From Stock Trading

The senator sent letters to the 12 regional Fed presidents asking them to ban ownership of individual stocks among top officials at their banks.

Triago's Matthew Swain Sees Bumper Crop of Family-Owned Company Deals

Recently promoted to co-lead the Paris firm's Americas business out of New York, Mr. Swain says Triago's deal volume is surging.

Percheron Collects $770 Million for Debut Fund

Former Golden Gate Capital deal makers Chris Collins and Chris Lawler started Percheron last year.

AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

Buffett-Backed Indian Fintech Giant Faces Challenges as IPO Nears

The $2.2 billion listing will see the company beat China's Ant to the public markets, but it isn't the dominant player in payments that it wanted to become.

