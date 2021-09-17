Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/17/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Invesco in Talks to Merge With State Street's Asset-Management Business

The discussions might not result in an agreement, people familiar with the matter said, but a potential deal would likely be one of the industry's biggest in recent memory. 

 
Fed to Review Financial Trading Rules for Officials

The review follows news of stock trading by the Dallas and Boston Fed leaders. 

 
MassMutual Fined for Failing to Oversee GameStop Trader Keith Gill, Others

A MassMutual subsidiary agreed to pay $4 million to settle an inquiry from Massachusetts regulators over the social-media and trading activity of its employees. 

 
Singapore, Temasek Set Up $1.11 Billion Fund

Singapore and Temasek Holdings are establishing a $1.11 billion fund as part of the government's effort to help high-growth companies raise capital in the city-state. 

 
Elizabeth Warren Calls on Fed Banks to Bar Leaders From Stock Trading

The senator sent letters to the 12 regional Fed presidents asking them to ban ownership of individual stocks among top officials at their banks. 

 
Triago's Matthew Swain Sees Bumper Crop of Family-Owned Company Deals

Recently promoted to co-lead the Paris firm's Americas business out of New York, Mr. Swain says Triago's deal volume is surging. 

 
Percheron Collects $770 Million for Debut Fund

Former Golden Gate Capital deal makers Chris Collins and Chris Lawler started Percheron last year. 

 
AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Buffett-Backed Indian Fintech Giant Faces Challenges as IPO Nears

The $2.2 billion listing will see the company beat China's Ant to the public markets, but it isn't the dominant player in payments that it wanted to become.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-17-21 0015ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Investors Weigh Economic Growth
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aOil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return
RE
12:07aGold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm
RE
12:05aWITH TIGHTER GRIP, BEIJING SENDS MESSAGE TO HONG KONG TYCOONS : fall in line
RE
12:04aDollar stays near 3-week high after retail sales boost
RE
12:02aCalifornia governor signs into law measure to fight housing crisis
RE
09/16Over 60 S.Korean crypto exchanges set to suspend services next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
3Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
4U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
5TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

HOT NEWS