News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investment Firms Tiedemann and Alvarium Near Deal to Merge, Go Public Via SPAC

The combined investment firm would be called Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings and be valued at roughly $1.4 billion in the deal with the SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp., people familiar with the matter say.

Prudential Plans Up to $2.89 Billion Hong Kong Share Sale

Prudential PLC is planning to raise up to $2.89 billion by issuing new shares as the insurer looks to redeem high-coupon debt due in six months and invest for growth.

Junk-Debt Sales Soar Toward Record Year

The $3 trillion market for low-rated companies' debt is having its best year ever, powered by a rebounding economy and investors' demand for any extra yield.

Brookfield Asset Management Makes $6.96 Billion Offer for AusNet

Australian power distributor AusNet Services Ltd. said it intends to recommend shareholders accept a takeover proposal from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. that values its equity at $6.96 billion.

Banks Strike Back, but Returns Remain Strong With Fintech

While Goldman Sachs's deal to acquire GreenSky is the latest example of a nonbank lender moving into banking, investors shouldn't declare victory for banks quite yet.

Lee Fixel's Firm Addition Plans a Third Fund

The former Tiger Global investor is looking to raise another fund after collecting $2.6 billion for the two previous ones in quick succession.

U.S. to Target Crypto Use in Ransomware Attack Payments

The Biden administration is preparing an array of actions, including sanctions, to disrupt the digital finance infrastructure that facilitates ransomware cyberattacks, a national security threat traced to Russia.

GPB Capital Founder Accused of Fraud Seeks Millions From Firm

GPB Capital Holdings LLC founder David Gentile, who faces criminal and civil fraud charges related to how he ran the private-equity firm, is asking for court-supervised mediation to obtain millions of dollars he says GPB owes him as its general partner and owner.

Atlantic Street Capital Targets $850 Million for New Fund

Lower-midmarket-focused Atlantic Street Capital Management is targeting $850 million for its fifth fund, according to people familiar with the fundraising.

BlackRock fund manager says he's cut gold holdings to 'almost zero.' Here's why.

Gold is just no longer working as a hedge against equity risk, says BlackRock fund manager Russ Koesterich.

