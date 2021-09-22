News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC's Gensler Doesn't See Cryptocurrencies Lasting Long

Regulator says history of 'wildcat banking' in U.S. shows limited viability for private forms of money.

Who Owns Your Life Insurance Policy? It Might Be a Private-Equity Firm

Longstanding insurers such as Allstate, Hartford and Voya have pulled back from the business, creating an opening for asset managers such as Apollo and Blackstone who bring a different and often riskier investment philosophy.

Freddie Mac Finds Home Appraisals in Black, Latino Areas More Likely to Fall Short

Black homeowners and buyers have long reported encountering obstacles in the appraisal process, and Freddie Mac researchers found that appraisals tend to come in lower for Black and Latino home buyers regardless of the racial composition of their neighborhoods.

Evergrande Is China's Economy in a Nutshell

China's economic model has run out of road, and the process of putting it on a new track is likely to bring more Evergrande-like mistakes.

Swedbank Launches Search for New Compliance Chief

Ingrid Harbo, the Swedish bank's current compliance officer, has decided to retire

Banks Oppose Strict Basel Rules Targeting Cryptocurrencies

The biggest U.S. and European banks oppose strict new rules that would require them to set aside a dollar in capital for every dollar of bitcoin they own, a group of trade associations said.

Global Trade Flows Fell in July, According to WSJ Indicator

EXCLUSIVE: Global trade flows fell in July, in what may be a sign that the advance of the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 is taking a toll on the movement of goods across borders.

Delta Set to Slow but Not Derail Global Economic Recovery

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development cut its growth forecast for this year but raised its projections for 2022, indicating that some output has been delayed rather than lost.

U.S. Bancorp to Buy MUFG Union Bank for About $8 Billion

The deal, in which U.S. Bancorp will buy MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise for about $8 billion in cash and stock, would boost U.S. Bank's presence in California and other parts of the West Coast.

Rohit Chopra, Biden Pick for CFPB Head, Moves Toward Senate Confirmation

President Biden's choice to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was poised for approval by the Senate over the coming days, overcoming Republican opposition to his nomination.

