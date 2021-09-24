News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Former OppenheimerFunds Analyst Charged With Insider Trading

Sergei Polevikov is accused of using his wife's personal brokerage account to buy or sell stock in advance of large pending purchases or sales by his employer, OppenheimerFunds, and allegedly netting $8.5 million in profit.

Merger Mania Is Only Part of the Solution for Asset Managers

Getting bigger is a way for managers to cope with fee pressure, but mergers can be tough and product also matters a lot.

Fintech Lender Affirm Leans on Investors to Fund Rapid Growth

Fintech lender Affirm Holdings is relying more on financing from investors instead of lenders to fund its growth as its "buy now, pay later" installment plans are becoming more popular.

America's Cash Might Stay on the Sidelines

Households are sitting on a lot of savings, and it isn't clear when they will feel comfortable spending it.

Bank of England Keeps Benchmark Rate Steady

The Bank of England kept its benchmark rate steady, but a debate over tightening policy to restrain inflation is heating up.

Turkish Lira Falls Near Record Lows After Rate Cut

The move to cut Turkey's key policy rate to 18% from 19% could complicate the country's path to economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and a prolonged inflation problem.

Fed Officials See 'Transitory' Inflation Lasting Quite a While

The Fed has said inflation will soon return close to its 2% target, yet it is clear officials are turning less sanguine-and that explains growing eagerness to start raising rates.

New Platform Backed by Fidelity, Goldman Seeks to Bring IPO Market Into Digital World

Capital Markets Gateway looks to transform a business long accustomed to phone calls and pieces of paper.

Taiwan Central Bank Leaves Rates Steady Amid Moderate Inflation, Uncertain Economic Recovery

Taiwan's central bank left its benchmark rate unchanged, saying moderate inflation and an uncertain economic recovery called for a continuation of its loose monetary policy.

Ara Partners Raises $1.1 Billion for Second Decarbonization Fund

The Houston-based firm said it wrapped up Ara Fund II LP far above an initial $650 million target and at more than twice the roughly $400 million it secured for its predecessor vehicle last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 0015ET