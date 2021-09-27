News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Individuals Embrace Options Trading, Turbocharging Markets

Options trading by short-term investors is surging, and their zeal is translating to bigger swings in individual stocks and fueling momentum behind many rallies.

Prudential to Raise $2.4 Billion From Hong Kong Offer

Prudential will raise $2.4 billion by issuing new shares, proceeds of which will be used by the insurer to redeem high-coupon debt due in six months and invest for growth.

Corporate-Buyout Loans Near Highs of 2007

An LBO boom fueled by easy money and a looming hike in the capital-gains tax is sweeping Wall Street deal making to highs not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Bond-Picking Investors Follow the Workers

Wages, labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions have become make-or-break factors for many investors weighing bets on corporate debt.

Bitcoin Miners Eye Nuclear Power Amid Environmental Criticism

Some cryptocurrency miners are striking deals with operators of struggling nuclear plants, which are carbon-free and have excess power capacity to spare.

Stablecoins in Spotlight as U.S. Begins to Lay Ground for Cryptocurrency Rules

Sponsors say stablecoins are safe, but regulators are concerned about potential risks to financial stability.

Evergrande's Global Bondholders Didn't Receive Interest Payment

Global investors who own China Evergrande Group's U.S. dollar bonds hadn't received an interest payment from the property giant by Thursday's deadline.

China Gives Neuberger Berman Nod to Launch Mutual Funds

The New York money manager won approval to manage money for individual Chinese investors, joining BlackRock, Fidelity International and other Wall Street firms seeking to expand in China.

Robinhood's Crypto Unit Hires New Chief Compliance Officer

Benjamin Melnicki has joined Robinhood Crypto from digital currency asset management firm Grayscale Investments.

What the 'Smart Money' Knows About China's Evergrande Crisis

On Wall Street, hype almost always leads to heartache. Investors who hopped on the China bandwagon are learning that lesson the hard way.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 0015ET