News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Allianz Asset Management Chief Jacqueline Hunt to Step Down

The move is part of a shake up that follows the launch of a Department of Justice investigation into losses at Allianz's Structured Alpha funds.

Senate Confirms Chopra to Head Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The 50-48 vote, along party lines, shows how the agency created in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008-2009 remains a partisan flashpoint.

Bitcoin Stalls as U.S., China Go After Cryptocurrencies

Regulatory pressure during the latest quarter choked off attempts by traders to lift the digital currency out of its steep spring selloff.

Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers Face Federal Scrutiny in Venezuela Probe

U.S. trading giants and financial advisers handled more than $100 million in suspicious money; a whistleblower complaint brought increased attention.

Franklin to Buy Custom Indexing Firm O'Shaughnessy

Franklin is the latest money manager to acquire a direct indexing firm that builds personalized portfolios for investors.

Some of Private Equity's Biggest Players Create ESG Standards

A group that includes Carlyle, Blackstone and EQT is working to standardize how the industry tracks progress on environmental and social goals.

U.S., Chinese Regulators Are in a Bind Over an Acronym

Variable interest entities enabled Chinese companies including Alibaba to raise money in the U.S. Now, VIEs are facing increasing scrutiny at home and in the U.S.

In Bond Market Rout, Investors See Overdue Correction

The recent Federal Reserve meeting marked a turning point, as widely expected, with the 10-year Treasury yield climbing above 1.5% in subsequent sessions.

Crypto Firms Beef Up Compliance Hiring as Regulatory Scrutiny Mounts

The hunt for crypto-focused compliance executives has intensified in recent months as the industry faces growing regulatory pressure, both in the U.S. and abroad.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services

