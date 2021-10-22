Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

10/22/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Vista Prepares Pitch for Next Big Software Fund

Vista Equity Partners plans to join the growing list of private-equity firms pitching large funds focused on technology deals. 

 
RBA Moves to Defend Yield Curve Target

The Reserve Bank of Australia has defended its yield curve target of 0.10% after several days of inaction, tamping down speculation that it was preparing to signal an earlier start to interest rate increases. 

 
Blackstone Can Deal With Rising Rates

Alternative asset managers have been big beneficiaries of low rates and surging market values, but their upswing could continue even if those things don't. 

 
PayPal Stock Falls After News of Pinterest Talks

Shares slipped for a second day, a sign investors have doubts about the potential deal. The decline in PayPal's shares could make pulling off a transaction harder given that much of the consideration would be its own stock. 

 
Fed Imposes New Restrictions on Officials' Investment Activities

Rules prohibiting trading of individual stocks and bonds, when officials can buy diversified securities, follow revelations of active trading last year as the Fed responded to Covid-19. 

 
Bitcoin Is Back Near Record Highs, and a Houston Pension Plan Dives In

The fund for the city's firefighters buys $25 million of the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether, as digital assets attract institutional investors. 

 
Crypto Exchange FTX Reaches $25 Billion Valuation

Investors in new funding round include Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and funds managed by BlackRock. 

 
Deutsche Bank Whistleblower Gets $200 Million for Aiding Libor Probe

A whistleblower whose information helped U.S. and U.K. regulators investigate manipulation of global interest-rate benchmarks by Deutsche Bank was awarded nearly $200 million for assisting the probe, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Banner Ridge's Cusano Talks Secondary Markets as Firm Closes $1 Billion Fund

The biggest worry for secondary buyers? How leverage 'can magnify shocks to supply chains, labor and input costs,' the firm's managing partner says. 

 
Plaid Pushes Into Payments Business After Scuttled Visa Deal

The fintech startup is teaming up with Square, Stripe and dozens of others on a digital pay-by-bank offering.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 0015ET

HOT NEWS