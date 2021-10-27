News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Robinhood's Crypto Business Is the Tail That Wags the Doge

Robinhood experienced a net decline in funded accounts, but the real revenue story was in crypto trading.

Credit Suisse, Community Health Face Lawsuit in Quorum's Bankruptcy

A litigation trustee and a bondholder representative say actions by Credit Suisse and Community Health System burdened Quorum Health with $1.2 billion in debt, leading to its bankruptcy.

Evercore Names John Weinberg Sole CEO

Co-CEO Ralph Schlosstein will step down in February after 13 years.

Swapping GameStop for ETFs, Retail Investors Ride Out Volatile Markets

Individual investors weren't deterred by the market's volatility last quarter. They changed their strategy, pulling back from buying shares of meme stocks and swapping them for staid exchange-traded funds.

JPMorgan's $30 Billion Racial Equity Pledge, One Year Later

The bank said it has committed $13 billion in loans and spending, with the bulk going to affordable housing.

UBS Earnings Driven Higher by Fees From Wealthy Clients

UBS Group said fees from wealthy clients soared in the third quarter and its investment bank also reaped more revenue.

Chinese Stocks Are Frozen but India's Are Overcooked

Selling China and buying India has been a popular trade this year, but the Indian market is starting to look pricey.

Banks' Debt Sales Are Driving the Corporate Bond Market

The six largest U.S. lenders have issued some $314 billion of bonds so far this year, already the most for any year since 2008.

Inflation Could Mean Value Stocks' Time to Shine

Bitcoin, gold and oil are all having a moment as inflation fears rise, but the best haven for ordinary investors might be long-neglected value stocks.

Fidelity, Dynasty Ramp Up Advisor Education on Next-Gen, Practice Management

Fidelity is focused on helping advisors prepare for the great wealth transfer, while Dynasty Financial Partners aims to help CEOs run their firms better.

