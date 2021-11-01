News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

American Banks Have What They Want in China. Their Fate Is Still Out of Their Hands.

U.S. investment banks and asset managers can finally control their local subsidiaries in China. That spells huge opportunity-but also plenty of pitfalls.

Westpac's Annual Profit More Than Doubles

Westpac Banking Corp. said its annual net profit more than doubled and beat estimates, and it would seek to buy back shares worth up to A$3.50 billion.

NEA Shifts Strategy for $7 Billion Fundraise

The venture firm is looking for just under $3 billion for a new early-stage fund and about $4 billion for a fund targeting later-stage deals, sources said

BNP Paribas Posts Profit Rise; Launches $1 Billion Buyback

BNP Paribas posted higher-than-expected net profit and revenue for the third quarter, and announced a new share-buyback program.

Swiss Re Swings to Profit Despite Large Catastrophe, Pandemic Losses

Swiss Re said that it swung to profit of $1.26 billion in the first nine months of 2021, as it absorbed large natural-catastrophe losses and the continuing fallout of the pandemic.

With SPAC Deal, Fintech Firm Dave Eyes Expansion

Chief Executive Jason Wilk tells The Wall Street Journal about how the company, whose early backers include billionaire Mark Cuban, has built its brand by offering consumers products and services that it says big banks wouldn't typically offer.

NatWest 3Q Profit Beats Market Views

NatWest reported a more-than-tripled pretax profit for the third quarter, which came in ahead of market views, and said that its guidance for 2021 remains unchanged.

Appian Scores Hefty Returns on Brazilian Mine Sales

Private-equity firm Appian Capital Advisory is poised to generate a 60% internal rate of return from the sale of two Brazilian mining companies, benefiting from rising demand for metals used in electric-vehicle batteries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Futu Holdings and Up Fintech fell after a senior official said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally.

