  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/17/2021 | 12:16am EST
Europe's Top Central Banks Take Different Tacks on Inflation

The Bank of England became the first major central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate since the pandemic began, while the ECB said it would phase out an emergency bond-buying program while ramping up other stimulus measures. 

 
YOLO Bets, Deconstructed

If you really believe an investment like bitcoin or AMC is headed for the moon then the rational move might be to own less of it, not more. 

 
H&R Block Sues Block, Formerly Square, for Trademark Infringement

Square changed its name to Block earlier this month, a nod to CEO Jack Dorsey's blockchain ambitions. 

 
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Probing 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Companies, Including Affirm, Klarna

Consumer bureau seeks information on $55 billion installment-plan sector popular with online merchants. 

 
U.K. Fines Fund Manager Who Invested in Greensill Loans

The Financial Conduct Authority fined Swiss asset manager GAM Holding and one of its former star bond-fund managers for conflicts of interest, resolving a longstanding case. 

 
Turkey's Currency Crisis Escalates After Central Bank Cuts Rates

Turkey's central bank bowed to political pressure to slash interest rates, defying soaring inflation and deepening a currency crisis that has dogged the economy. 

 
How Banks Win When Interest Rates Rise

For the nation's biggest banks, even a small increase in the Fed's benchmark rate could lead to billions of dollars in revenue. But don't expect deposit rates to budge. 

 
Dashing Fed's Hopes, Low Unemployment Becomes an Inflation Threat

With millions of workers missing from the labor market, vacancies and workers mismatched and demand still strong, the Fed now worries about a wage-price spiral. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
There Are Scarier Things Than a Hawkish Fed

The Federal Reserve could make a mistake by tightening too aggressively, but even worse would be a Covid-19 outbreak that takes tightening off the table.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 0015ET

