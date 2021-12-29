News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Biden Eyes Raskin as Top Fed Banking Regulator

Sarah Bloom Raskin is being considered to become the Fed's vice chairwoman for supervision, as part of a group of central-bank nominees that could be unveiled as early as next week.

CLOs Wrap Up Record Year

Collateralized loan obligations now comprise the largest securitized credit sector in the country.

Fintech Stocks Fall Back to Earth

A drop in demand for fintech services such as PayPal and Robinhood, along with a broader retreat from tech stocks ahead of interest rate increases, has contributed to a selloff in what had been some of the market's best performing names.

Ant Group Closing Crowdfunded Medical Coverage Program

The service had more than 100 million users in 2020, but has dwindled after Ant came under heavy pressure from Chinese authorities to revamp its businesses and fall fully in line with financial regulations.

Stock Pickers Are Struggling to Beat the Market

Some 85% of active U.S. stock funds were on pace to underperform the S&P 500 this year.

Treasury Yields Seem Like a One-Way Bet, Until They Aren't

Investors have become so conditioned to the Federal Reserve's low-interest-rate regime that it might be hard for them to bet on U.S. Treasury yields going up.

S&P Global, IHS Markit to Sell Businesses Ahead of Merger

The sales are part of an effort to appease regulators ahead of a supersize merger that would unite the two financial-information companies.

China Cinda Shares Jump After Increasing Stake in Ant Unit

China Cinda Asset Management shares jumped Tuesday, as investors welcomed the state-owned financial company's big stake increase in a key unit of billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group.

The $900 Billion Cash Pile Inflating Startup Valuations

SPACs and venture capitalists are plowing money into startups at record rates, looking past worries about lofty valuations.

Insurers Are Asked for Details on Bond Holdings

Insurers have been buying up privately issued bonds to earn higher yields, but regulators worry that ratings of the securities understate their risk.

