News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Investors Pile Into Supply-Chain Technology

A flood of big money is pumping up valuations of logistics startups as global bottlenecks raise the profile of a once-overlooked sector.

Credit-Risk Return Doesn't Have to Be Unwanted Sequel

Delinquencies and charge-offs of some consumer loans will likely rise in 2022, but banks are in a position to handle a steady increase.

Some Companies Are Ready for Libor's Demise, but Not All

U.S. banks won't be allowed to issue new debt tied to the benchmark in 2022, leaving some firms struggling to decide how to proceed.

Top Chinese Quant Fund Apologizes to Investors After Recent Struggles

High-Flyer Quant, which uses artificial-intelligence technology to pick domestic yuan-denominated stocks, is languishing after a bout of underperformance in recent months.

In a Wild Year for Markets, Stocks Pull Off Big Gains

Even with the recent turbulence from the Omicron coronavirus variant, the S&P 500 is headed toward a 27% advance for 2021 and has hit 70 highs. But stocks' ascent has been anything but calm.

As Chinese IPOs Stumble, Investors Look Elsewhere in Asia

India, South Korea and Southeast Asia have become sources of alluring, big-ticket initial public offerings.

Budgeting for 2022 Is Easier With These Tips

Inflation and other factors likely mean you'll spend more in 2022. Here's why that's OK.

Foggy Regulations Challenge Crypto, Gemini Compliance Chief Says

Opaque regulations remain a top challenge for the cryptocurrency industry, according to Elena Hughes, chief compliance officer of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co.

China Censures CICC Over Lenovo's Proposed Listing

China's securities regulator said China International Capital Corp. had failed to conduct proper due diligence during Lenovo Group Ltd.'s application for a Shanghai listing.

Analysis: IPOs to Remain Hot in Europe But Challenges Remain

Initial public offerings in Europe made a dramatic comeback in 2021, marking the best year since before the financial crisis and the momentum is expected to continue next year, albeit with a few challenges.

