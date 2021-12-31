Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

12/31/2021 | 12:16am EST
Investors Pile Into Supply-Chain Technology

A flood of big money is pumping up valuations of logistics startups as global bottlenecks raise the profile of a once-overlooked sector. 

 
Credit-Risk Return Doesn't Have to Be Unwanted Sequel

Delinquencies and charge-offs of some consumer loans will likely rise in 2022, but banks are in a position to handle a steady increase. 

 
Some Companies Are Ready for Libor's Demise, but Not All

U.S. banks won't be allowed to issue new debt tied to the benchmark in 2022, leaving some firms struggling to decide how to proceed. 

 
Top Chinese Quant Fund Apologizes to Investors After Recent Struggles

High-Flyer Quant, which uses artificial-intelligence technology to pick domestic yuan-denominated stocks, is languishing after a bout of underperformance in recent months. 

 
In a Wild Year for Markets, Stocks Pull Off Big Gains

Even with the recent turbulence from the Omicron coronavirus variant, the S&P 500 is headed toward a 27% advance for 2021 and has hit 70 highs. But stocks' ascent has been anything but calm. 

 
As Chinese IPOs Stumble, Investors Look Elsewhere in Asia

India, South Korea and Southeast Asia have become sources of alluring, big-ticket initial public offerings. 

 
Budgeting for 2022 Is Easier With These Tips

Inflation and other factors likely mean you'll spend more in 2022. Here's why that's OK. 

 
Foggy Regulations Challenge Crypto, Gemini Compliance Chief Says

Opaque regulations remain a top challenge for the cryptocurrency industry, according to Elena Hughes, chief compliance officer of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini Trust Co. 

 
China Censures CICC Over Lenovo's Proposed Listing

China's securities regulator said China International Capital Corp. had failed to conduct proper due diligence during Lenovo Group Ltd.'s application for a Shanghai listing. 

 
Analysis: IPOs to Remain Hot in Europe But Challenges Remain

Initial public offerings in Europe made a dramatic comeback in 2021, marking the best year since before the financial crisis and the momentum is expected to continue next year, albeit with a few challenges.

12:54aChinese cities on COVID alert as New Year holiday looms
RE
12:51aIndian shares on track for best year since 2017
RE
12:48aGold set for worst year since 2015 on fading safe-haven demand
RE
12:44aGlobal M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for first time
RE
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
12:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After Wall Street Closes Down
DJ
12:27aChina Dec factory activity edges up ahead of economic headwinds
RE
12:21aIndonesia will likely ratify RCEP in Q1 2022 - economic minister
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aPhilippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400
RE
HOT NEWS