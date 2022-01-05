News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer to Depart

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton will retire this summer, Chief Executive Charles Scharf said.

TPG Launches IPO Roadshow Seeking Valuation Around $9.5 Billion

The private-equity firm expects to begin trading next week, people familiar with the matter say.

Fed's Neel Kashkari Now Sees Two 2022 Rate Rises Amid Inflation Surge

The Minneapolis Fed leader also said he supported the central bank's decision last month to accelerate the drawdown of its asset-buying stimulus effort.

Investors, Here's How to Brace for the Year of Central Bank Divergence

Markets are sending a hard message to decode: While the fate of the world's big economies is ultimately intertwined, their monetary policies will become quite different in 2022.

Retirement Communities Attract Investors

Senior-living developments weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic hold appeal for bondholders in search of yield.

Fed Weighs Proposals for Eventual Reduction in Bond Holdings

Shrinking the central bank's $8.76 trillion asset portfolio offers another tool to tighten policy at a time of high inflation.

Blackstone's Korngold Warns of Tech Sector Euphoria

Jon Korngold, the head of Blackstone Growth and global co-head of technology investing at the private-equity firm, says the digitization of all sectors in the economy is generating more investment and higher valuations in the tech arena.

Mainstream Banks Dabble in Bitcoin Outside the U.S.

Large lenders in Australia and Spain are offering customers cryptocurrency assets for the first time.

Financial Services Firms Aim for Network Modernization in 2022

Financial services companies are looking to strengthen their technology plumbing in 2022 to improve current product offerings and launch new ones.

Analysis: Eurozone Government-Bond Spreads Likely to Widen as Hefty Supply, Elections Loom

Hefty government-bond issuance, declining central bank asset purchases and election uncertainties risk causing the spreads between yields of more indebted eurozone countries over those of German Bunds to widen, analysts said.

