Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/05/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Wells Fargo's Chief Risk Officer to Depart

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton will retire this summer, Chief Executive Charles Scharf said. 

 
TPG Launches IPO Roadshow Seeking Valuation Around $9.5 Billion

The private-equity firm expects to begin trading next week, people familiar with the matter say. 

 
Fed's Neel Kashkari Now Sees Two 2022 Rate Rises Amid Inflation Surge

The Minneapolis Fed leader also said he supported the central bank's decision last month to accelerate the drawdown of its asset-buying stimulus effort. 

 
Investors, Here's How to Brace for the Year of Central Bank Divergence

Markets are sending a hard message to decode: While the fate of the world's big economies is ultimately intertwined, their monetary policies will become quite different in 2022. 

 
Retirement Communities Attract Investors

Senior-living developments weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic hold appeal for bondholders in search of yield. 

 
Fed Weighs Proposals for Eventual Reduction in Bond Holdings

Shrinking the central bank's $8.76 trillion asset portfolio offers another tool to tighten policy at a time of high inflation. 

 
Blackstone's Korngold Warns of Tech Sector Euphoria

Jon Korngold, the head of Blackstone Growth and global co-head of technology investing at the private-equity firm, says the digitization of all sectors in the economy is generating more investment and higher valuations in the tech arena. 

 
Mainstream Banks Dabble in Bitcoin Outside the U.S.

Large lenders in Australia and Spain are offering customers cryptocurrency assets for the first time. 

 
Financial Services Firms Aim for Network Modernization in 2022

Financial services companies are looking to strengthen their technology plumbing in 2022 to improve current product offerings and launch new ones. 

 
Analysis: Eurozone Government-Bond Spreads Likely to Widen as Hefty Supply, Elections Loom

Hefty government-bond issuance, declining central bank asset purchases and election uncertainties risk causing the spreads between yields of more indebted eurozone countries over those of German Bunds to widen, analysts said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.7231 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.89% 41019 Real-time Quote.0.85%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.90% 46304 Real-time Quote.0.21%
BLACKSTONE INC. -1.33% 124.94 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.35236 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.78629 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.12883 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.013423 Delayed Quote.0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.68014 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.98% 52.75 Delayed Quote.9.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aNorth Korea fires suspected missile as S.Korea breaks ground for 'peace' railway
RE
12:18aTencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
RE
12:16aJGB yields flat as solid 10-year note auction boosts sentiment
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : India's services growth slows in Dec, inflation pressures persist
RE
12:13aTempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
RE
12:07aChina's Henan hit by COVID curbs after sporadic cases
RE
12:07aIndia's Future Group shares fall after court decision on Amazon arbitration appeal
RE
12:05aSony looks to electric cars for its next big hit
RE
12:04aKazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Singapore's Sea
2Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
3Private equity firm TPG seeks $9.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
4U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources
5Thousands of stranded drivers cleared from snowbound Virginia highway

HOT NEWS