News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Banks Are Making It Easier to Get Credit Cards

Even subprime borrowers, a group shunned during the pandemic, are finding it easier to get credit.

Bond Selloff Rattles Markets

A slide in bond prices has pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since early 2020.

Rocket Grew Into America's Biggest Mortgage Lender, but Now Comes the Hard Part

The company struck it big selling the American Dream. Now it has to convince investors it can keep growing even in a sleepy mortgage market.

Citigroup to Staff: Follow Our Vaccine Mandate Or We Really Will Fire You

Nearly 95% of the bank's U.S. employees are vaccinated, but holdouts have only another week.

Jobs Report Likely Keeps Fed on Track for Rate Rise in March

Evidence of tighter labor markets and high inflation has provided new urgency for the Federal Reserve to begin draining reservoirs of stimulus it pumped into the economy after the pandemic struck nearly two years ago.

Leonard Green Sets $17 Billion Goal for Latest Fundraising Round

The Los Angeles-based buyout firm expects to hold an initial closing for its next flagship fund in February.

Investors Brace for Slowing Corporate Bond Sales

Barclays analysts estimate that bond supply from financial companies will fall 30% in 2022, led by declining bank issuance.

Danske Reorganizes, Makes Changes to Executive Team

Danske Bank is reorganizing its commercial activities into three business units as part of its continuing transformation, and said it's making "solid progress" towards the bank's 2023 ambitions.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Meme Stocks Slump to Start New Year

Individual investors' favorites GameStop and AMC are off to a rocky start, with both losing more than 10% in 2022.

