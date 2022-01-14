News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Citigroup Exits More Asian Consumer-Banking Operations With $3.7 Billion Deal

Singapore's UOB will pay $690 million premium for regional businesses.

Tiger Woods-Backed SPAC Files for IPO

Sports & Health Tech Acquisition Corp. wants to raise $150 million and focus on fitness technologies

Fintech Startup Next Insurance Hires Former Airbnb Executive as CFO

Teodora Gouneva was previously the travel platform's vice president of finance.

TPG Rises in First Day of Trading After IPO

The stock gained 15%, giving the private-equity firm a valuation of roughly $10.4 billion.

Goldman Tells Employees They Can Work From Home Until Feb. 1

The bank had previously instructed workers to return to the office on Jan. 18.

Innovation, Communication Needed to Address Emerging Illicit Finance Threats, Say Regulators

Shifting regulatory obligations and new technologies that could aid in catching financial criminals were top of mind at an annual conference on financial crime.

Crypto Platform BitMEX Taps New Risk Boss

BitMEX, which last year agreed to a $100 million settlement with U.S. enforcers over compliance issues, has hired Marcus Hughes, a former managing director at Coinbase Global, to serve as the cryptocurrency platform's new chief risk officer.

Student-Loan Processor Navient to Cancel $1.7 Billion of Debts

The large student-loan processor will cancel the debt of 66,000 borrowers, totaling $1.7 billion, in an agreement with 40 state attorneys general.

U.S. Inflation Data Send Dollar Sliding as Rate-Rise Expectations Hold Steady

The highest level of U.S. inflation in 39 years affirmed already-elevated expectations for interest-rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year but failed to add to them, which helps explain the dollar's subsequent sharp drop, analysts say.

Welsh Carson Targets $5 Billion for New Buyout Fund

Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe is back on the fundraising trail with a goal of collecting at least $5 billion to invest in healthcare and technology companies, Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds documents show.

