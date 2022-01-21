News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fed Launches Review of Possible Central Bank Digital Currency

U.S. central bankers solicit public comment as part of review, but are unlikely to decide soon whether to issue a government-backed cryptocurrency.

Jamie Dimon Gets $3 Million Raise to $34.5 Million for 2021

The nation's biggest bank reported $48.3 billion in net income last year, a third more than the old record.

Bonuses Are Up on Wall Street, but Not the Mood

Pay rose twice as fast as revenue at Wall Street's biggest banks for a year that generated widespread burnout among staff.

New York Fed Taps Bond-Trading Executive as Markets Group Chief

Michelle Neal of LedgerEdge will join the central bank in March, succeeding Daleep Singh, who had left for the Biden administration.

New York Health Insurer Taps New CIO

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield's Cindy Langston sees data integration as key to delivering personalized care to members.

Travelers Shares Surged on New Business and Rate Increases

The property-casualty insurer posted a 2% increase in fourth-quarter net income, with strong growth in premium volume contrasting with a year-earlier period hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic's disruptions to the economy.

For-Profit Colleges That Lend to Their Own Students Face Scrutiny

The review by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is part of a Biden administration crackdown on aggressive debt collection on private student loans.

TIAA Offers Annuity Product for Corporate 401(k)s

Money managers including BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and State Street Global Advisors are moving to meet demand for guaranteed lifetime income.

Investors See Both Promise and Risk in Continuation Funds

A recent panel of institutional investors says tight decision deadlines and potential misalignment of interests make backing so-called continuation funds challenging.

Chinese Stocks Rally in Hong Kong After Beijing Cuts Key Rates

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped, with rate cuts by China's central bank sparking a strong rally in the shares of companies from property developers to the country's internet giants.

