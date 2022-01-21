Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/21/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fed Launches Review of Possible Central Bank Digital Currency

U.S. central bankers solicit public comment as part of review, but are unlikely to decide soon whether to issue a government-backed cryptocurrency. 

 
Jamie Dimon Gets $3 Million Raise to $34.5 Million for 2021

The nation's biggest bank reported $48.3 billion in net income last year, a third more than the old record. 

 
Bonuses Are Up on Wall Street, but Not the Mood

Pay rose twice as fast as revenue at Wall Street's biggest banks for a year that generated widespread burnout among staff. 

 
New York Fed Taps Bond-Trading Executive as Markets Group Chief

Michelle Neal of LedgerEdge will join the central bank in March, succeeding Daleep Singh, who had left for the Biden administration. 

 
New York Health Insurer Taps New CIO

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield's Cindy Langston sees data integration as key to delivering personalized care to members. 

 
Travelers Shares Surged on New Business and Rate Increases

The property-casualty insurer posted a 2% increase in fourth-quarter net income, with strong growth in premium volume contrasting with a year-earlier period hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic's disruptions to the economy. 

 
For-Profit Colleges That Lend to Their Own Students Face Scrutiny

The review by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is part of a Biden administration crackdown on aggressive debt collection on private student loans. 

 
TIAA Offers Annuity Product for Corporate 401(k)s

Money managers including BlackRock, AllianceBernstein and State Street Global Advisors are moving to meet demand for guaranteed lifetime income. 

 
Investors See Both Promise and Risk in Continuation Funds

A recent panel of institutional investors says tight decision deadlines and potential misalignment of interests make backing so-called continuation funds challenging. 

 
Chinese Stocks Rally in Hong Kong After Beijing Cuts Key Rates

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped, with rate cuts by China's central bank sparking a strong rally in the shares of companies from property developers to the country's internet giants.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.29% 0.71963 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.13% 826.55 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.35933 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.79868 Delayed Quote.1.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.13243 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.013421 Delayed Quote.0.04%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.85% 147.66 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.23% 0.6732 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
S&P 500 -1.10% 4482.73 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:02aEuropean lottery group Allwyn to list on NYSE with blank check firm Cohn Robbins
RE
01:00aAustralia shares record worst week in more than a year as miners drag
RE
01:00aSafe-haven yen gains against Aussie as risk sentiment sours
RE
01:00aGerman big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row
RE
12:58aYen gains, Aussie drops with Bitcoin as risk sentiment sours
RE
12:55aPegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, debuts in Singapore
RE
12:53aNippon Steel to buy Thai steelmakers for $300 million
RE
12:45aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
RE
12:42aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Retreat to Hammer -2-
DJ
12:42aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : U.S. Retreat to Hammer European Shares
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
2Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
3Intel plans $20 billion chip manufacturing site in Ohio - sources
4Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
5Sumitomo Electric Industries : New Year Message to Managerial Staff

HOT NEWS