News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/31/2022 | 12:16am EST
Elliott and Vista Near Deal to Buy Citrix Systems

Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are near an agreement to pay $104 a share, or roughly $13 billion, for the software company, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Goldman Doubles David Solomon's Pay to $35 Million

The bank generated record annual profit, while return on equity was at its highest level since 2007. 

 
Robinhood Shares Swing in Volatile Session After Earnings Miss

The brokerage's stock fell as much as 14% at the start of the session before turning positive, one day after it reported a loss of $423 million for the fourth quarter. 

 
Bank of America Fed Outlook Gets More Hawkish Amid Inflation Worries

Bank of America has shifted its outlook for U.S. monetary policy in a decidedly hawkish direction, saying seven rate rises from the central bank are likely in 2022. 

 
Chamber of Commerce Raises Concerns Over Fed Nominee Raskin

The business lobbying group called on members of the Senate Banking Committee to question Sarah Bloom Raskin about her prior statements, which include calls to use financial regulation to address threats posed by climate change. 

 
Elliott Management to Sell Stake in Hong Kong Bank, Ending Activist Campaign

Bank of East Asia Ltd. said it has agreed to buy all the shares held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. for the equivalent of about $373 million, ending its long-running battle with an activist shareholder. 

 
The Two Things to Do When the Stock Market Gets Crazy

Turbulent times can cause investors to make decisions they'll later regret. Here's how to stay afloat in these choppy waters without sinking your future. 

 
Hedge Fund Melvin Lost $6.8 Billion in a Month. Winning It Back Is Taking a Lot Longer.

Melvin Capital Management founder Gabe Plotkin's bets against GameStop and other stocks backfired, leaving the hedge fund down 54.5% last January. The rocky road back has been marred by fresh losses this year. 

 
Citigroup Fined for Misconduct in Asian Stock Trading

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission says its investigation found "pervasive dishonest behavior" among the bank's equities traders. 

 
Citigroup to Sell Taiwan Consumer-Banking Business to DBS

The deal is the latest in a series of divestitures as Citigroup shrinks its international retail footprint to focus more on serving businesses and affluent clients.


