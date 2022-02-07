Log in
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

02/07/2022 | 12:16am EST
GameStop Investors Await Riches From Short Squeeze

Short-seller theories that helped drive the videogame retailer's 2021 rally have gained a large following online. 

 
BofA Lifts CEO's Pay 31% for 2021 to $32 Million

The compensation increase for Brian Moynihan follows a year of record profits and a jump in the stock price. 

 
For Sony and Nintendo, Supply-Chain Pile-Up Is Just a Speed Bump

Supply snarls hit console sales but the two rivals' content game remains a bright spot. 

 
Record Run for Zero-Interest Convertible Bonds Hits a Wall

Expectations of higher interest rates have thrown cold water on the market, which greatly expanded during the pandemic. 

 
Louisiana Teachers' Pension Preps Venture Portfolio Secondary Sale

The state pension system's investment adviser, Hamilton Lane, plans to help it sell up to $300 million in venture-capital and growth-fund assets from a separate account portfolio managed by the firm. 

 
Intesa Sanpaolo to Pay Out EUR22 Billion to Investors

UPDATED: Intesa Sanpaolo is betting a digital push will help it boost earnings and profitability and allow it to return EUR22 billion to shareholders through 2025. 

 
Powell Designated Fed 'Chair Pro Tempore' as He Awaits Confirmation

The move is largely procedural because President Biden has nominated the central bank chief to serve a second four-year term, but the Senate hasn't voted on his confirmation yet. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services. Exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Sculptor Director Resigns, Alleges Governance Failures

A director resigned from the board of Sculptor Capital Management, citing "staggering" CEO compensation. The hedge fund said the pay was in the company's and shareholders' best interests. 

 
Carlyle's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Jump

The private-equity firm has focused on expanding businesses that generate predictable management fees.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0015ET

